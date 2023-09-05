Historic Cullen house and cottage on the market for £500,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Historic Cullen house and cottage on the market for £500,000

Set within spectacular countryside, this stunning house and cottage have been restored to their former glory.

By Rosemary Lowne
Located near Cullen, Bleachfield house and cottage.
This stunning house and cottage near Cullen is a breath of fresh countryside air. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

Once home to farm workers who used the nearby fields to whiten cloths for the linen industry, history is woven into the fabric of this beautiful house and cottage.

Enjoying a scenic location just outside the seaside village of Cullen, the aptly named Bleachfield house and cottage are two properties brimming with rustic charm and character.

Dating back to 1748, both properties have been sympathetically restored to their former glory over the years.

Norman Allan and his wife Diane Cowie
Norman Allan and his wife Diane Cowie have loved everything about Bleachfield House and Cottage. Image: Diane Cowie

It was the peaceful location and the opportunity to have her elderly mum live next door in the cottage that attracted Diane Cowie and her husband Norman Allan to the properties.

“We were first attracted to the tranquillity of the countryside, the chance to make further enhancements to both the house and cottage and the fact it’s very close to the beautiful beach in Cullen,” says Diane.

A living area in the Bleachfield house and cottage. The room features a wood burning fireplace, with a large built-in bookcase along the wall next to it. There is a mismatched sofa and armchairs with colourful cushions and throws, along with a wooden coffee table, a footstool, blue standing cabinet and a unique mirror on the wall. The walls are colourful and have plenty of decorations hanging up. There is an archway leading to another room and wooden beams along the ceiling.
Beautiful beams and bookcases give this room a cosy feeling. Image:  Grant Smith Law Practice

“The proximity to both Aberdeen and Inverness airports was also important as I had to travel to London on occasion for work, along with the fact I could work from home in such a beautiful setting.

“And lastly, we loved the separate cottage which meant my elderly mam could move next door, meaning we could both have our own space but I could keep an eye on her.”

Stunning countryside setting

After five wonderful years, Diane, who recently left Lloyds Banking Group, where she was a personal assistant for the private banking director and Norman, who has also retired after working at Edinburgh Airport, have put their homes on the market as they prepare for pastures new.

An aerial view of Bleachfield House and Cottage
This bird’s eye view brings to life the properties idyllic location. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

“My mam’s sadly not around now so it’s time for new beginnings and a new project,” says Diane.

“Life is far too short to stand still.”

Fascinating history

The epitome of resplendent rural living, the house and cottage enjoy a breathtakingly beautiful countryside setting.

As crisp and luminous as the cloth that was once naturally bleached in the fields by sunlight, the homes boast fresh white exterior and complementing light green doors and window frames.

The kitchen in the Cullen home, with white walls and cabinets, wooden countertops, a patterned tile backsplash behind the sink, an orange backsplash behind the hob, a round wooden table and four chair with orange cushions.
Preparing food is a dream in this pretty kitchen. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

Spanning two storeys, every inch of this fabulous four-bedroom house has pizzazz and personality with bold print wallpaper, beautiful beams and opulent furnishings throughout.

Cosy living space

At the heart of the home is the charming lounge, a cosy room with an open fireplace, wood burner and a fitted library style bookcase.

Equally as impressive is the modern, country style dining kitchen where everything from soup and Sunday roasts to fry-ups and cakes can be whipped up thanks to the array of integrated appliances, superb storage space and space for dining.

A bedroom in Bleachfield House and Cottage with white walls and wooden beams along the ceiling. There's a window at the far side of the room with blue curtains, a large windowsill and a radiator underneath. There's a double bed with a blue floral bedspread, bedside table and chest of drawers. On the wall above the bedside table is a panel of colourful faux flowers
Diane and Norman have put their own stamp on the handsome home. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

Also on the ground floor is the beautifully decorated third bedroom, the fourth bedroom which is used as an office as well as a three-piece bathroom.

Diane says their amazing home has been ideal for entertaining.

“Our daughter lives in Melbourne so it’s always good to have the space for family celebrations when she arrives back, whether it’s barbecues, family meals or having friends round,” says Diane.

Resplendent renovation

On the first floor, there is an open plan family room with a wood burner as well as another bedroom and a shower room.

Renovated from top to bottom, Bleachfield Cottage is also a sight to behold.

Adapted to be user friendly for those with mobility issues, the cottage boasts a pretty lounge, dining kitchen, a shower room and double bedroom.

Another living area in Bleachfield House and Cottage with white walls, a patterned feature wall and wooden beams along the ceiling. There are two brown leather sofas, a red armchair, a wooden coffee table and a TV on a wooden unit. There is a fireplace with a mirror above it to the left of the TV and on the other side of the television there is a window, letting in plenty of light.
Relax with family and friends in this attractive room. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

Over the years, Diane and Norman, who share their home with Summer, the mini dachshund and their feisty rescue cat Lola, have worked hard to put their own stamp on their homes.

“We updated the properties adding double glazing in both properties, underfloor heating in all the bathrooms, new wooden floor and carpeting throughout as well as a new kitchen and a utility room,” says Diane.

Beautiful garden

Outside, the landscaped garden is a horticultural haven with courtyard style patio areas which are perfect for al fresco dining.

Reflecting on their time at Bleachfield, Diane says it’s full of happy memories.
“Moving back to the north-east of Scotland after being in Edinburgh for many years – albeit a lovely city – it was never home,” says Diane.

“These properties ticked all the boxes for us.

“A project, a lovely place to stay, the ability for me to work from home and have my mam close by in a cottage adapted for advancing years.”

The large patio garden of the Cullen property, with plenty of greenery and stone slabs
Enjoy some al fresco dining in this superb outdoor patio area. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

It’s the properties character and flexible accommodation that Diane thinks will appeal most to potential buyers.

“It’s a one off type of property, quirky and unusual,” says Diane.

“If you like something a bit different this could be for you.

“The living arrangements could be both multi generational or used for additional rental income.”

Ask who she thinks the property may suit next, Diane says: “Someone who likes a property with a bit of history and something a bit different which is easily maintained due to being modernised in keeping with the surroundings.

“Having the two properties gives potential buyers a choice of extra income or could be home for an elderly relative.”

To book a viewing

Bleachfield House and Cottage, Cullen, is on the market for offers over £500,000. To arrange a viewing contact Grant Smith Law Practice on 01542 831307 or check out the website grantsmithlaw.co.uk

Conversation