Historic Cullen house and cottage on the market for £500,000

Once home to farm workers who used the nearby fields to whiten cloths for the linen industry, history is woven into the fabric of this beautiful house and cottage.

Enjoying a scenic location just outside the seaside village of Cullen, the aptly named Bleachfield house and cottage are two properties brimming with rustic charm and character.

Dating back to 1748, both properties have been sympathetically restored to their former glory over the years.

It was the peaceful location and the opportunity to have her elderly mum live next door in the cottage that attracted Diane Cowie and her husband Norman Allan to the properties.

“We were first attracted to the tranquillity of the countryside, the chance to make further enhancements to both the house and cottage and the fact it’s very close to the beautiful beach in Cullen,” says Diane.

“The proximity to both Aberdeen and Inverness airports was also important as I had to travel to London on occasion for work, along with the fact I could work from home in such a beautiful setting.

“And lastly, we loved the separate cottage which meant my elderly mam could move next door, meaning we could both have our own space but I could keep an eye on her.”

Stunning countryside setting

After five wonderful years, Diane, who recently left Lloyds Banking Group, where she was a personal assistant for the private banking director and Norman, who has also retired after working at Edinburgh Airport, have put their homes on the market as they prepare for pastures new.

“My mam’s sadly not around now so it’s time for new beginnings and a new project,” says Diane.

“Life is far too short to stand still.”

Fascinating history

The epitome of resplendent rural living, the house and cottage enjoy a breathtakingly beautiful countryside setting.

As crisp and luminous as the cloth that was once naturally bleached in the fields by sunlight, the homes boast fresh white exterior and complementing light green doors and window frames.

Spanning two storeys, every inch of this fabulous four-bedroom house has pizzazz and personality with bold print wallpaper, beautiful beams and opulent furnishings throughout.

Cosy living space

At the heart of the home is the charming lounge, a cosy room with an open fireplace, wood burner and a fitted library style bookcase.

Equally as impressive is the modern, country style dining kitchen where everything from soup and Sunday roasts to fry-ups and cakes can be whipped up thanks to the array of integrated appliances, superb storage space and space for dining.

Also on the ground floor is the beautifully decorated third bedroom, the fourth bedroom which is used as an office as well as a three-piece bathroom.

Diane says their amazing home has been ideal for entertaining.

“Our daughter lives in Melbourne so it’s always good to have the space for family celebrations when she arrives back, whether it’s barbecues, family meals or having friends round,” says Diane.

Resplendent renovation

On the first floor, there is an open plan family room with a wood burner as well as another bedroom and a shower room.

Renovated from top to bottom, Bleachfield Cottage is also a sight to behold.

Adapted to be user friendly for those with mobility issues, the cottage boasts a pretty lounge, dining kitchen, a shower room and double bedroom.

Over the years, Diane and Norman, who share their home with Summer, the mini dachshund and their feisty rescue cat Lola, have worked hard to put their own stamp on their homes.

“We updated the properties adding double glazing in both properties, underfloor heating in all the bathrooms, new wooden floor and carpeting throughout as well as a new kitchen and a utility room,” says Diane.

Beautiful garden

Outside, the landscaped garden is a horticultural haven with courtyard style patio areas which are perfect for al fresco dining.

Reflecting on their time at Bleachfield, Diane says it’s full of happy memories.

“Moving back to the north-east of Scotland after being in Edinburgh for many years – albeit a lovely city – it was never home,” says Diane.

“These properties ticked all the boxes for us.

“A project, a lovely place to stay, the ability for me to work from home and have my mam close by in a cottage adapted for advancing years.”

It’s the properties character and flexible accommodation that Diane thinks will appeal most to potential buyers.

“It’s a one off type of property, quirky and unusual,” says Diane.

“If you like something a bit different this could be for you.

“The living arrangements could be both multi generational or used for additional rental income.”

Ask who she thinks the property may suit next, Diane says: “Someone who likes a property with a bit of history and something a bit different which is easily maintained due to being modernised in keeping with the surroundings.

“Having the two properties gives potential buyers a choice of extra income or could be home for an elderly relative.”

