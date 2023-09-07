Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash near Cawdor

A motorcyclist is in hospital with “serious injuries” following a crash near Cawdor yesterday evening.

The crash occurred at around 8.50pm on Wednesday, on the B9101 between Cawdor and Auldearn.

It involved a white Vauxhall Corsa car and a blue Suzuki GSX600 motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old male, was taken to Raigmore Hospital with injuries, described as “serious”.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the car was injured.

The road was closed for around nine hours as police carried out their investigation into what happened.

Officers are now reaching out to the public to get in touch with any relevant information.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of the Highland & Islands road policing unit, said: “Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or who saw either vehicle on the road prior to the crash.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3981 of September 6.”