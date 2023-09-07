Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash near Cawdor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash near Cawdor

The crash occurred just before 9pm on Wednesday night and has prompted a police investigation into what happened.

By Ross Hempseed
The B9101 between Cawdor and Auldearn where the crash occurred.
The B9101 between Cawdor and Auldearn. Image: Google Maps.

A motorcyclist is in hospital with “serious injuries” following a crash near Cawdor yesterday evening.

The crash occurred at around 8.50pm on Wednesday, on the B9101 between Cawdor and Auldearn.

It involved a white Vauxhall Corsa car and a blue Suzuki GSX600 motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old male, was taken to Raigmore Hospital with injuries, described as “serious”.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the car was injured.

The road was closed for around nine hours as police carried out their investigation into what happened.

Officers are now reaching out to the public to get in touch with any relevant information.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of the Highland & Islands road policing unit, said: “Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or who saw either vehicle on the road prior to the crash.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3981 of September 6.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Laura Hansler has welcomed the committee inquiry into her A9 petition
Campaigner welcomes A9 hearing which will 'hold the government to account'
A woman paints a still life of plants on an easel.
'Hope and creativity': Fears for university art and design course in Uist as enrolment…
Ben Hart is bringing his highly-anticipated UK tour to Aberdeen and Inverness this montth. Image: Matt Crockett.
World-renowned magician Ben Hart to perform in Aberdeen and Inverness as part of UK…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. John Johnson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and admitted cutting off a man's little finger Picture shows; John Johnson and Lerwick Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail for man who cut off vulnerable victim’s finger in ‘barbaric’ act of revenge
Fort William high street where Costa Coffee was
Costa closes High Street coffee shop in Fort William
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Mackay admitted being drunk in charge after getting her car stuck on a flower bed in a hotel car park Picture shows; Samantha Mackay / Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Iain Ferguson Date; Unknown
NHS dentist was three-times the limit after getting car stuck on hotel flower bed
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Teenager reported missing from Alness found
Castletown beach where the bone was found.
Investigation launched after bone found on beach near Thurso
Cairngorm Funicular
Cairngorm funicular on track to return to service again this month
A85 along the Oban coast
Man in hospital after being struck by ambulance on emergency call in Oban