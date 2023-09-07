Rubislaw Quarry up for sale with future uncertain

An iconic Aberdeen landmark at Rubislaw Quarry has been put up for sale – but there is no price tag.

Rubislaw Quarry has hit the market offering a “rarely available landmark in the heart of Aberdeen’s west end.’

The current owners of 13 years had plans for a visitor centre to allow people to explore Aberdeen’s granite history.

But the offer of sale has brought to an end that ambition.

‘Once in a lifetime’ opportunity

The iconic site is within the west end of Aberdeen, located on the southern edge of the Hill of Rubislaw office park located between its junction with Anderson Drive and Queen’s Road.

In 2010, the quarry was acquired by former oil consultant Sandy Whyte and Hugh Black, the former managing director of a construction company.

In 2020 the quarry was opened to fans of watersports.

FG Burnett has put the land up for sale, with no price tag.

In a statement, on behalf of the owners, it said: “We would like to thank the many companies who have supported us over the years.

“We are truly indebted to them.

“Rubislaw Quarry has played such an important part in the history of the Granite City and has so much potential to contribute to its future.

“Over the last 13 years, we have been encouraged in our efforts by the incredible public support we have received.

“When we bought the quarry, we had no idea that we would be buoyed up by support from so many people who shared our aspirations and wished to preserve the quarry as a special place of interest where everyone would be welcome.”

Described as a “one of a kind” opportunity, a spokeswoman for FG Burnett said they were presenting potential buyers with an opportunity to become owners of a “historic landmark”.

The spokeswoman continued: “After its closure, the quarry has undergone a remarkable

transformation into a scenic water-filled expanse, teeming with vibrant natural wildlife.

“This rejuvenated setting has also served as a venue for various recreational water sports activities.”

What is Rubislaw Quarry?

Aberdeen was built from granite, and Rubislaw Quarry is where it came from.

It is one of the largest man-made quarries in Europe and the source of the distinctive stone which gives Aberdeen its reputation as The Granite City.

It is estimated that over six million tonnes of granite were extracted from the quarry over a period of 200 years with the majority of Aberdeen’s prestigious buildings made from the quarry’s contents.

With buildings being increasingly built from cheaper materials, the last granite from Rubislaw was extracted in the early 1970s.

Following its closure, the site was eventually put up for sale in around 2010 when it was purchased by the current owners.

The site is zoned as Green Space Network (NE2) within the adopted Aberdeen Local Development Plan.

Although it is not situated within a formally designated conservation area, it holds

significance as part of Aberdeen’s Local Nature Conservation sites, with a protected area covered by a Tree Preservation Order.

An area of the land has been identified for prospective residential development in the future.

The sale brochure for the site said: “It has obtained outline planning permission for 245 private residential dwellings, subject to a number of conditions.

“Detailed title information pertaining to access rights is readily available to genuinely interested parties.”