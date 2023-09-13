Orkney council and police hope to ease tensions between locals and cycling cruise liner passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney council and police hope to ease tensions between locals and cycling cruise liner passengers

Hopes to have "something" in place for next year's liner season say councillor and police area commander.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney cruise
A cruise liner in Orkney. Image: Supplied.

Orkney police and council are planning to take measures to deal with large cycle groups coming off cruise ships.

There has been some friction between Orcadians and liner passengers who take to the roads in large cycle groups during this summer.

The behaviour of some cyclists and the hazards these large groups can pose to motorists has been a point of contention this year.

During a meeting of the local council’s Police and fire sub-committee, one of the councillors raised the issue.

Councillor Mellissa Thomson asked Police Scotland’s local area commander Ch Insp Scott Robertson for more information on their Fair Warn campaign.

The campaign’s goal is to tackle anti-social and inconsiderate driving and parking in the region. The councillor asked if this also applied to motorcyclists and push-bikes.

She added: “You probably know where I’m headed with this.”

Mrs Thomson was told it only applied to motor vehicles.

She asked: “So, there’s no way you’ll be writing to any people that are on push bikes, running around unsafe at the moment . . . care of a certain cruise ship.”

Ch Insp Roberston replied: “You will be aware that myself and the chair and others have had some really good discussions with regard to the cruise ships and the cyclists coming off them.

What can be done?

“I don’t want to preempt it but we hope to have something in place for the next season.”

Chair of the sub-committee, councillor David Dawson backed this up.

He also said it was too late to get something in place for this year. He said it wouldn’t be effective as there are only a few more visits planned from ships carrying push-bikes.

Over 200 ships are expected as part of Orkney’s 2023 cruise liner season. Even more are expected next year, with 253 advanced bookings already made.

Councillor Sandy Cowie also weighed in during the meeting. He asked about the specific laws that apply to cyclists.

He said: “The laws around cycling seem to be fairly weak.

“I discovered the other day that you can’t actually break the speed limit on a bicycle regardless of how fast you go.

“Speed limits, apparently, don’t apply.

“But you can be charged with furious cycling.”

Ch Insp Robertson said he wasn’t sure if he’d ever heard the term “furious cycling”.

However, he confirmed that cyclists can be charged with careless and dangerous cycling.

