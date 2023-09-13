Tongue Social Care Hub given go ahead despite concerns it is ‘visually dominant’ and ‘incongruous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tongue Social Care Hub given go ahead despite concerns it is ‘visually dominant’ and ‘incongruous’

The new Tongue Social Care Hub will feature a 15-bed care home and a GP surgery.

By Ross Hempseed
Tongue Social Care hhub plans
Plans have been approved for a new social care hub in the small village of Tongue. Image: Wildland Ltd.

Plans to build a new £10m social care hub in Tongue have been given the go-ahead despite concerns over the building’s ‘dominant’ appearance.

Tongue Social Care Hub will incorporate a 15-bed care home, healthcare admin centre and GP surgery on one site.

Services will be delivered and managed by NHS Highland.

The building has been designed to have three distinct areas, with the surgery on the ground floor and the care home on the upper floor.

Tongue Social Care Hub planning design.
The new hub will be designed with a GP’s surgery on the lower floor and a care home on the upper floor. Image: NPAC/Wildland Ltd.

It will be located next to the old St Andrew’s Church in the small Highland village, which has raised concerns it could ‘dominate’ the surrounding area/skyline.

The hub would be built on the highest point of a hill opposite the Tongue Fire Station, accessed via the A838 road.

In a meeting of the North Planning Applications Committee (NPAC) of the Highland Council, views were taken into account about the pros and cons of the new hub.

‘Vitally important’ to the rural community

In an objection to the proposals the Historic Environment Team (HET) said the size of the building created “maximum prominence and landscape impact”.

They also compared it to the size of the nearby A-listed church with 65ft length compared to the new hub’s 620ft length, deeming it “over-scaled” and visually dominant”.

St Andrew's Church, Tongue
St Andrew’s Church near the site of the new Tongue Social Care Hub. Image: Google Maps.

The objection read: “This incongruous nature is further exacerbated by the facing materials; copper cladding to the upper walls and roof, and layered concrete walls to the lower storey, will ensure that this building makes no reference to the local built environment.”

At the recent meeting, local councillor Marianne Hutchison welcomed the new hub saying it was “vitally important” to supporting services in north and west Highland.

During the meeting, she added: “The hub will increase the capacity and resilience of this remote and rural area and I hope the NPAC will support these communities by granting the application.”

The committee approved the application and the new social care hub has been given the green light.

