Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen linked with loan move away from Pittodrie

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen has been tipped to make another loan move away from Pittodrie this month.

The 22-year-old was left out of the Dons squad for their upcoming Europa Conference League group matches.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Besuijen could move on loan with interest in Asia and in Scotland.

Scottish Championship clubs have until the end of the month to complete loan deals.

Besuijen, who is under contract until the summer of 2026, has scored nine goals in 42 appearances for the Dons.

He joined the club from ADO Den Haag in January last year.

The attacking midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Excelsior Rotterdam but made only two appearances due to injury.