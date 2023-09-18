Woman airlifted to hospital after being found unresponsive while snorkelling at Hebrides beauty spot

A woman has been taken to hospital by helicopter after getting into difficulty near Cairns of Coll.

Stornoway Coastguard was made aware of the incident at around 12.45pm with the rescue helicopter arriving at the scene shortly after.

The woman was snorkeling and got into difficulty near Cairns of Coll.

Tobermory lifeboat was also tasked.

A coastguard spokeswoman said the woman was unresponsive when coastguard and lifeboat teams assisted at the scene.

However, she became responsive as she was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.