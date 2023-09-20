Benbecula woman raped twice by stranger as police hunt attacker with ‘English accent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Benbecula woman raped twice by stranger as police hunt attacker with ‘English accent’

Officers have launched a search for the male believed to be connected to the incidents.

By Lottie Hood
Breaking news image.
Police are searching for an unidentified male. Image: DC Thomson.

Police are searching for an “unidentified male” after a woman was raped twice in Benbecula.

A woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted in the Creagorry area of the island twice within the space of 10 days.

Police are now hunting for a stranger with an English accent believed to be involved in both incidents.

The first incident happened between 10.30pm on Friday September 8 and 3am on Saturday, September 9.

Over a week later, the second occurred between 1.15am and 2.15am on Monday, September 18.

‘Extremely unusual and concerning’ for small island community

Officers have launched a search for the male believed to be connected.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8in and of medium build. He is clean shaven with greyish-white hair and has an English accent.

An ongoing investigation is being led by specialist detectives from Police Scotland’s national public protection unit who have labelled the incidents as “extremely unusual and concerning”.

Detective Inspector Craig Ross said: “These two reported incidents are obviously extremely unusual for an island community such as Benbecula.

“We are providing support to the woman involved in our investigation to establish the full circumstances. I would urge anyone who may have information or who may have seen any suspicious activity to come forward.”

Chief Inspector Jane Mackenzie, Western Isles area commander, added: “These reports are obviously extremely concerning and we are providing a visible police presence in the area.

“Local officers are supporting and assisting our national colleagues with this investigation.

“If anyone has any concerns or information then I would urge you to call 101, or approach any of our officers.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101, quoting reference 0205 of September 18.

