Benbecula woman raped twice by stranger as police hunt attacker with ‘English accent’

Police are searching for an “unidentified male” after a woman was raped twice in Benbecula.

A woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted in the Creagorry area of the island twice within the space of 10 days.

Police are now hunting for a stranger with an English accent believed to be involved in both incidents.

The first incident happened between 10.30pm on Friday September 8 and 3am on Saturday, September 9.

Over a week later, the second occurred between 1.15am and 2.15am on Monday, September 18.

‘Extremely unusual and concerning’ for small island community

Officers have launched a search for the male believed to be connected.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8in and of medium build. He is clean shaven with greyish-white hair and has an English accent.

An ongoing investigation is being led by specialist detectives from Police Scotland’s national public protection unit who have labelled the incidents as “extremely unusual and concerning”.

Detective Inspector Craig Ross said: “These two reported incidents are obviously extremely unusual for an island community such as Benbecula.

“We are providing support to the woman involved in our investigation to establish the full circumstances. I would urge anyone who may have information or who may have seen any suspicious activity to come forward.”

Chief Inspector Jane Mackenzie, Western Isles area commander, added: “These reports are obviously extremely concerning and we are providing a visible police presence in the area.

“Local officers are supporting and assisting our national colleagues with this investigation.

“If anyone has any concerns or information then I would urge you to call 101, or approach any of our officers.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101, quoting reference 0205 of September 18.