Oban dog groomer and XL Bully owner says she’s ‘more likely to get nipped by a Westie’

Alina Mcfarlane from Dunbeg, near Oban, says her dog is so friendly neighbours kids ask if he is coming out to play.

By Louise Glen
Bruno the 18-month XL Bully is sitting on his owners knee.
Alina McFarlane with her XL Bully Bruno. Image: Alina Mcfarlane.

An Oban dog groomer has hit out at plans to ban XL Bully dogs – saying you’re more likely to be bitten by a Westie.

Alina Macfarlane, who owns Dandie Dogs in Argyll Square, wants Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to rethink banning the breed.

The proud owner of 18-month-old Bruno says “thousands” of responsible XL Bully owners “will have to suffer” and that an aggressive nature can be found in any dog.

The move to ban XL Bullies comes after a number of horrific attacks including that of an 11-year-old girl and two men in Birmingham.

Alina Mcfarlane with her XL Bully Bruno.
Alina McFarlane, from Dunbeg, with her XL Bully Bruno. Image Alina Mcfarlane.

Under new plans, dogs would at least have to be neutered and muzzled in public.

Alina, 28, said: “I know that something needs to be done, but it is completely overwhelming to think that our 18-month XL Bully Bruno will be the last of his breed.

“I am a dog groomer and I know the breeds that are more likely to attack you – and it isn’t an XL Bully.

“I really don’t want to breed shame – but you are more likely to get a nip from an angry Westie.”

XL Bully owner says ‘it’s overwhelming’ to think of breed ban

She continued: “XL Bullies are the most affectionate dogs ever.

“Any dog will be aggressive if it has been reared to be that way.”

Bruno the XL Bully is a member of the family. He is sitting on a bench with Alina Mcfarlane's neice.
Bruno is a trusted member of the family. Image Alina Mcfarlane.

She describes Bruno, who weighs 56kg – around nine stone – as a local “celebrity”, with many adults and children knowing him by name, and wanting to pat him.

She said: ” They all know Bruno, he is a big loveable gentle giant.

“He is visually pleasing if you like dogs. The children even come to my door asking to see him.”

Alina has already been muzzle-training Bruno.

She said: “I think that every dog should be muzzle-trained. I have been doing it once a week.”

Breeds such as Bruno, an XL BUlly would be banned.
Bruno the XL Bully enjoys walks by the shore. Image Alina Mcfarlane.
Bruno the XL Bully with his pet duck lying on the couch.
Bruno the XL Bully with his pet duck lying on the couch. Image Alina Mcfarlane.

She is now asking people to sign a petition calling for the legislation to be dropped.

“Banning an entire breed of dogs is not the solution to these ongoing dog attacks.

“Uneducated owners and ill-minded breeders are to blame.

“Banning a breed has not worked in the past, and it is not going to work now.

“I am heartbroken and terrified for the future of my boy.”

