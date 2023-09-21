Darren O’Dea is top Caley Thistle boss target – but Ryan Esson, Dougie Imrie and Liam Fox among contenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Darren O’Dea is top Caley Thistle boss target – but Ryan Esson, Dougie Imrie and Liam Fox among contenders

The three-man Inverness board will kick off talks with candidates within the next 24 hours - and the former Irish international is the main name in the frame.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Celtic B coach Darren O'Dea is the man wanted by the Caley Jags to become their new head coach. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Celtic B coach Darren O'Dea is the man wanted by the Caley Jags to become their new head coach. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Celtic B coach Darren O’Dea is top of Caley Thistle’s managerial wish list – but a range of rivals aim to pip him to the post.

The Championship’s basement club, who sacked Billy Dodds and assistant Barry Wilson on Sunday, are looking to appoint a new boss next week – after the Dundee United game on Saturday and before their trip to Arbroath on September 30.

Former Republic of Ireland international defender O’Dea, 36, is the Scottish champions’ B team manager in the Lowland League and is highly-rated as a coach with plenty of promise.

It’s understood he is the man the Inverness board want and moves will step up over the next few days to secure him. Inverness could face a fight to get him as Celtic are determined to keep hold of the Irishman.

Board prepare for key appointment

Chairman Ross Morrison, chief executive Scott Gardiner and former chief executive and ex-director of football and current director Graeme Bennett will speak to the leading contenders.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie has been linked to the Inverness job. Image: SNS Group

Dubliner O’Dea, who previously coached Motherwell’s under-18s, has seen his odds at with bookmaker McBookie shorten to 6/5, pushing Morton manager Dougie Imrie into second spot.

In his first year in charge of Celtic B, in 2021/22, they finished third in the Lowland League, level on points with Rangers B as Bonnyrigg Rose won the title and promotion to League Two.

Last year, it was another third-place finish for the young Hoops, but they were only three points away from champions Spartans and one point behind Rangers.

This term, they are in 12th position, but with games in hand, they are expected to make the climb sooner rather than later.

Should O’Dea land the job, he will be reunited with striker Adam Brooks, who moved to Inverness in July.

Callum Davidson, who won the League and Scottish Cup double with St Johnstone two years ago, is also linked to the vacancy, with a range of others such as former Hearts and Dundee United manager Liam Fox, who played for ICT from 2004-2006.

Robbie Neilson, who guided Dundee United and Hearts to Championship titles in 2020 and 2021, is another possible candidate.

Fans’ favourite Esson joins the list

One possible contender for the job is already within the Caledonian Stadium and seen as a dark horse and favourite with the Inverness supporters.

Caley Thistle under-18s, goalkeeping and first-team coach Ryan Esson. Image: SNS Group

First-team and goalkeeping coach Ryan Esson has helped bring a host of under-18s through to senior level in recent years and led the young Highlanders to the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final in 2022.

Top-flight head coaches such as Barry Robson at Aberdeen and Hearts Steven Naismith coached at 18s level alongside former Dons keeper Esson, who won the Scottish Cup with ICT in 2015.

Former Caley Jags managers John Robertson and Charlie Christie are in interim charge of the side for the home Dundee United match this weekend.

Scot Gardiner reveals Caley Thistle were inundated with applicants from South America for last managerial vacancy

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle are looking to make a swift managerial appointment. Image: SNS Group
Scot Gardiner reveals Caley Thistle were inundated with applicants from South America for last…
Billy Dodds' last game in charge of Caley Thistle was Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Scot Gardiner says 12-point gap led to Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds being sacked
Scot Gardiner, chief executive of Caley Thistle. Image: DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle chief Scot Gardiner: Interim managers John Robertson and Charlie Christie NOT in…
Billy Dodds took charge of Caley Thistle in June 2021. Image: SNS Group
Duncan Shearer: Disappointment but no surprise at Billy Dodds' departure from Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds with the Scottish Cup last season. Image: SNS.
Analysis: Game over for Billy Dodds but blame must be shared at Caley Thistle
Callum Davidson after winning the Scottish Cup as the St Johnstone manager in May 2021 with a final win against Hibs. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Double cup-winner Callum Davidson is frontrunner for Caley Thistle job
Stuart Golabek in his ICT kit
Stuart Golabek: John Robertson is ideal fit for Caley Thistle boss role
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine. Image: SNS
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle cannot allow negativity to creep in after winless run…
Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
'Sad but inevitable given results this season': Caley Thistle fans react to departure of…
Billy Dodds took charge of Caley Thistle in June 2021. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds SACKED by Caley Thistle following nine-game winless run