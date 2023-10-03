Scottish artist found dead at French campsite

Scottish artist Stuart Herd has died at a campsite in France.

The painter and photographer was found dead at Navarre Campsite on Monday.

Firefighters were called to the Langres-based site, where they discovered the 52-year-old inside his caravan.

His cause of death is unknown.

It is understood Mr Herd, who had a keen interest in rugby, had travelled to Europe to follow the Rugby World Cup.

West coast galleries close following owners death

As news of his death broke, officials from The Harbour Gallery released a statement.

Mr Heard launched the business opening galleries in Tarbert, Inverary and Ullapool.

The west coast galleries showcase original paintings and prints by the artist alongside local artists’ work, memorabilia and ceramics.

In a statement, officials said trading would cease until further notice.

They wrote: “Due to tragic and unforeseen circumstances the Harbour Gallery website and The Harbour Galleries Tarbert, Ullapool and Inveraray will be stopping orders from this point onwards and until further notice.

“Any orders that have already been placed by customers either online or in our galleries will be contacted in due course.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to our customers, and we will be able to give more information in time.”

Tributes have begun pouring in for Mr Herd, describing him as “great man” and a “true scot.”

‘A great representative of the rugby family and true Scot’

Albert White said he was shocked to hear of his death.

In a statement, posted on the Facebook page Road to France 2023, he wrote: “With deep sadness, one of our forum members and large part of the rugby family Stuart Herd passed away while on tour for the RWC in France.

“As an artist his inspirational paintings of Scotland scenery are visually amazing. His paintings of rugby action captured monuments in time we all will remember forever in his art.

“He was an advocate of numerous charities too many to list.

“It’s such a sad shock, I spoke with him as he travelled around France RWC to the games. A great representative of the rugby family and true Scot.

“I had the pleasure to meet Stuart Herd many times and have one of his original paintings of this year’s Calcutta Cup win by Scotland at Twickenham.

“I know you will all add to our heartfelt condolences to his wife and children.

“A great man lost too soon.”

More as we get it.