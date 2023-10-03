Scottish artist found dead at French campsite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish artist found dead at French campsite

Firefighters were called to Navarre Campsite in Langres where they discovered the 52-year-old inside his caravan.

By Michelle Henderson
Scottish artist Stuart Herd has died at a campsite in France.

The painter and photographer was found dead at Navarre Campsite on Monday.

Firefighters were called to the Langres-based site, where they discovered the 52-year-old inside his caravan.

His cause of death is unknown.

It is understood Mr Herd, who had a keen interest in rugby, had travelled to Europe to follow the Rugby World Cup.

West coast galleries close following owners death

As news of his death broke, officials from The Harbour Gallery released a statement.

Mr Heard launched the business opening galleries in Tarbert, Inverary and Ullapool.

The west coast galleries showcase original paintings and prints by the artist alongside local artists’ work, memorabilia and ceramics.

In a statement, officials said trading would cease until further notice.

They wrote: “Due to tragic and unforeseen circumstances the Harbour Gallery website and The Harbour Galleries Tarbert, Ullapool and Inveraray will be stopping orders from this point onwards and until further notice.

“Any orders that have already been placed by customers either online or in our galleries will be contacted in due course.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to our customers, and we will be able to give more information in time.”

Tributes have begun pouring in for Mr Herd, describing him as “great man” and a “true scot.”

‘A great representative of the rugby family and true Scot’

Albert White said he was shocked to hear of his death.

In a statement, posted on the Facebook page Road to France 2023, he wrote: “With deep sadness, one of our forum members and large part of the rugby family Stuart Herd passed away while on tour for the RWC in France.

“As an artist his inspirational paintings of Scotland scenery are visually amazing. His paintings of rugby action captured monuments in time we all will remember forever in his art.

“He was an advocate of numerous charities too many to list.

“It’s such a sad shock, I spoke with him as he travelled around France RWC to the games. A great representative of the rugby family and true Scot.

“I had the pleasure to meet Stuart Herd many times and have one of his original paintings of this year’s Calcutta Cup win by Scotland at Twickenham.

“I know you will all add to our heartfelt condolences to his wife and children.

“A great man lost too soon.”

More as we get it. 

