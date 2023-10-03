Still Game actor Sanjeev Kohli takes part in ‘pretty unique’ private Q&A session in front of select audience in Aberdeen

Sanjeev Kohli, best known for his role as shopkeeper Navid in Still Game, was in Aberdeen tonight for a question and answer session.

The Glaswegian actor was joined by army veteran Steve Beedie, comedian Dom Holland, The Apprentice star Aisha Kasim and professional bodybuilder Erin Thomson at the private event held at the city’s Neo House.

Speaking to The P&J, Mr Kohli, who said he has gotten to know Aberdeen “a wee bit”, described Neo Sessions – taking place for the second time – as being a “kind of corporate event, but isn’t”.

He added: “It’s about creativity and storytelling, big ideas to get a mix of people with interesting backstories together.”

Mr Holland, who has appeared on comedy panel TV game show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, said he was “delighted” to be back in Aberdeen.

“I think audiences across the United Kingdom are the same. Pretty much they all want to come along and laugh their socks off,” he added.

‘Pretty unique kind of experience’

Describing how the event works, organiser Johnny Brooks, who described it as a “pretty unique kind of experience”, said it starts off like panel show Would I Lie To You?

“Instead of the panelists asking the questions, it’s the room and they’re trying to figure out how many of us are raging liars.”

Telling stories of the life of the panellists, the audience – who are not told in advance who is going to appear and is made up of local business owners, educators and students – get to guess who they are.

Describing the panel as “eclectic”, Mr Brooks said the event is a “nice thing” for Aberdeen due to their being nothing else like it in the Granite City.

During the first show, another Still Game actor was on the panel, Gavin Mitchell who plays Clansman barman Boaby.

As well as this, Aberdeen singer Fiona Kennedy and a former international spy called Simon, who was kidnapped three times, was also on the panel.

Explaining what happened, Mr Brooks said: “Halfway through Simon’s story, he fondles his pocket and pulls out a bullet and it was the bullet that he was shot in the leg with years prior.”

It is things like this happening that Mr Brooks hopes will turn Neo Sessions into a regular occurrence.

“Just some of the stories that come out when you actually let people talk and don’t try and force it is pretty amazing,” he said.

‘Humbled and pretty excited’

Mr Beedie – who campaigns for military veterans and lives in Kemnay – served in wars in both Kosovo and Iraq, and said he was “humbled and pretty excited” by being invited to take part.

Miss Thomson – who appeared in Vogue magazine in 2018 – said she would be encouraging the crowd to “just be whoever they want to be”, adding: “Anything is possible if they continue to work hard and pursue their goals.”

Meanwhile, Miss Kasim, who appeared on The Apprentice in 2015 and currently works as a startup manager at Robert Gordon University, wanted to encourage business ideas.

She told The P&J: “Even though it didn’t quite work out with me and Lord Sugar, I still get to get to promote entrepreneurship and support other people with their business dreams.

“Just because you’re from Aberdeen, you never know what life has for you.”