Watch: Shocking footage shows scale of devastating River Spey flooding in Moray

Torrents of muddy water streamed across fields and through village streets.

David Mackay By David Mackay

Shocking footage has revealed the scale of horrendous flooding downstream on the River Spey at Garmouth.

Unimaginable volumes of muddy water poured across fields surrounding the Moray village and into the golf course.

Torrents took entire trees downstream with flood water eventually pouring through village streets.

The flooding came amidst a day where the River Spey burst its banks in multiple places upstream of Garmouth.

Drone photo showing water covering Garmouth golf course and village.
Flood water from the River Spey poured across Garmouth golf course. Image: Innes Community Council

Flood warnings along entire River Spey

Heavy rain brought 12 flood warnings along the entire length of the River Spey, with a severe “danger to life” issued for the Aviemore area.

The Sepa alerts remain in force today as water levels slowly subside.

A deployment of sand bags is kept in Garmouth due to the continuous risk the village has from flooding.

However, the severity of the situation meant Moray Council had to deliver more at the peak of the incident yesterday to help residents defend their homes.

Water across Garmouth golf course looking towards sea.
River Spey levels were more than five times what they had been in the days previous. Image: Innes Community Council

Photographs on social media show water on streets in the area surrounding the village hall.

Sepa water level data shows that during the flooding the water levels at Boat o’ Brig, near Rothes, peaked at more than five times what it had been in the days previously.

Drone photo of flooding from River Spey at Garmouth viaduct.
The River Spey ordinarily only flows beneath the Garmouth viaduct. Image: Innes Community Council
Flooding on fields with Garmouth viaduct in distance.
Flooding on fields upstream from Garmouth. Image: Innes Community Council
How water levels peaked on the River Spey during the weekend at Boat o’ Brig, near Rothes. Image: Sepa

For latest on flooding across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands today: Travel disruption as trains cancelled and roads closed following weekend of torrential rain

‘It was like a tsunami’: Homes in Moray village flooded for 22nd time after River Spey bursts its banks

Conversation