Watch: Shocking footage shows scale of devastating River Spey flooding in Moray

Shocking footage has revealed the scale of horrendous flooding downstream on the River Spey at Garmouth.

Unimaginable volumes of muddy water poured across fields surrounding the Moray village and into the golf course.

Torrents took entire trees downstream with flood water eventually pouring through village streets.

The flooding came amidst a day where the River Spey burst its banks in multiple places upstream of Garmouth.

Flood warnings along entire River Spey

Heavy rain brought 12 flood warnings along the entire length of the River Spey, with a severe “danger to life” issued for the Aviemore area.

The Sepa alerts remain in force today as water levels slowly subside.

A deployment of sand bags is kept in Garmouth due to the continuous risk the village has from flooding.

However, the severity of the situation meant Moray Council had to deliver more at the peak of the incident yesterday to help residents defend their homes.

Photographs on social media show water on streets in the area surrounding the village hall.

Sepa water level data shows that during the flooding the water levels at Boat o’ Brig, near Rothes, peaked at more than five times what it had been in the days previously.

For latest on flooding across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands today: Travel disruption as trains cancelled and roads closed following weekend of torrential rain