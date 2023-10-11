Ice Age relic or mysterious magnetic acorn? Strange object found on Oban beach to be studied by experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ice Age relic or mysterious magnetic acorn? Strange object found on Oban beach to be studied by experts

Alice Aspinall found the magnetic object on the beach at Dunstaffnage.

By Louise Glen
The mysterious object was found on the beach at Dunstaffnage, near Oban.
The unusual object was found in Oban. Image: Alice Aspinall.

A weird magnetic acorn-shaped object found on an Oban is set to be viewed by historians from the town’s War and Peace museum.

Alice Aspinall found the strange metal “dome” on Dunstaffnage beach, on Tuesday, after heavy rainfall in the area.

She suspects it could have been unearthed from its historic hiding place by the deluge.

The small metal dome is attached to an octagonal base – and over time it appears to have been encased in rock that is somehow magnetic.

Alice posted her find on Facebook – calling for any clues to what it might be.

She wrote: “Found this on the beach at Dunstaffnage, any idea what it is?

“The metal dome and octagonal metal part behind it aren’t magnetic, but the rock it’s encased in is rusty at the back and is magnetic.”

Object was found on Dunstaffnage beach near Oban

She told The Press and Journal she doesn’t usually find such interesting things on her daily walk.

The object was found on a beach near Oban. It is acorn shaped and covered in metal.
The object was found on a beach near Oban. It is acorn shaped and covered in metal. Image: Alice Aspinall.

She said: “We were on the beach between the Scottish Association for Marine Science (Sams) and the castle, facing the marina.

“I found it on the beach about halfway down.

“It might’ve been washed up by the weather, don’t usually find anything interesting around there because it’s so sheltered.

“It’s a weird object because the metal is encased in stone… I wondered if it might be something from the bridge as Connel bridge is being worked on at the moment, or maybe something from the old railway.”

What next for mystery object?

She added: “It was a good wee find.”

Alice now plans to take it to Oban War and Peace Museum, which has a large collection of artefacts connected to the area.

Oban was at the centre of training for Catalina Aircraft during World War II, so it could date back to then.

On the post, many commented with ideas of what the object might be.

Catalina aircraft were a regular sight in Oban during the second war war.
Catalina Miss Pick Up at Oban Airport’s open day. Image: Louise Glen.

One man suggested: “Could be an explosive charge or tip off a munition…unexploded ordnance that’s been washed up from years of corrosion.”

Another man wrote: “Looks like the nose of a rifle grenade!”

An Oban-based observer commented: “Looks like a Hertz Horn, a chemical trigger for a sea mine, designed to deform and crush a small ampoule of acid, providing an electrical charge to detonate the explosive.

“This looks like a German WW1 trigger, but I bet Oban War and Peace Museum would have some research on it.”

Oban bomb expert flummoxed by strange ‘acorn’ object

One woman connected the object to Oban’s history said: “Lots of seaplanes nearby during the war, could be something from them.”

However, a former ex-bomb disposal officer said: “It’s not anything that I have seen before.”

Another man wrote: “Looks like an acorn. Unless you can get it out of that matrix or have it scanned who knows what it can be?”

Local historian Neil Owen said: “The fuzes on German 50kg bombs were made of alloy but were mounted transversely in the bomb.

“Don’t think it is part of one of the bombs dropped across the entrance to Dunstaffnage Bay in December 1940.

“These were dropped from so low an altitude into the sea they failed to explode. Two were recovered in the 70s by Navy bomb disposal divers.”

Others praised Alice’s treasure.

One said: “Nice find! Looks like cast bronze, seen similar on the hilt of a sword from the 1600s.”

The object was found on the beach near Dunstaffnage Castle.
The Scottish Association for Marine Science where the object was found. Image: HIE.

Can YOU help to identify the object? Let us know in our comments section below

But maybe it’s the acorn from hit movie Ice Age?

Or another man wrote: “My first guess is it’s part of an andiron or fire-dog. Some were made from iron with small brass decorations.”

Another man joked that it looked like an object from Hollywood movie Ice Age.

He wrote: “If you ask me, it‘s Scrat’s acorn. You know, that annoying rat squirrel from Ice Age“.

A local man brought the discussion back to basics, he suggested: “Possibly an alloy, perhaps the top of a bedframe.

“The surrounding metal could be the remains of the bed frame.”

While another woman suggested it was a “Brass weight or chain from a grandfather clock.”

The unusual object was found in Dunstaffnage near Oban.
The strange acorn object was found on Dunstaffnage beach near to the Scottish Association for Marine Science in Oban. Image: Alice Aspinall.

Conversation