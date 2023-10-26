Cyclist in serious condition following crash on the A9 near Alness

A cyclist is in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital following a crash on the A9 Inverness to Tain road, at Alness.

The crash between a white Peugeot van and the cyclist happened yesterday evening at 6.55pm at the Rosskeen junction.

The road was closed for three hours, reopening at 9pm last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the 40-year-old male cyclist was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

His condition is described by medical staff as serious but stable.

Cyclist in serious condition after crash on the A9 near Alness

The driver was not injured.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or the cyclist in the area shortly before the collision to get in touch.

“We are also appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who has dashcam footage or any other information which may assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3132 of October 25.