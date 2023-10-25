A9 reopens to traffic following a crash near Alness

The A9 was closed in both directions for more than three hours following a collision near Alness.

The incident happened on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at around 7pm.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, around 1.7 miles north of Alness.

Police closed the trunk road in both directions between Alness and Tomich as they cleared the scene.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers responded to “reports of a crash” at around 7pm.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

During the course of the road closure, traffic was being diverted through Invergordon.

The road reopened to all traffic shortly after 10.30pm.