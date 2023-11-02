‘Britain’s loneliest sheep’ left at bottom cliff as animal charity calls off rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Britain’s loneliest sheep’ left at bottom cliff as animal charity calls off rescue

Fears 'feral' sheep could run into the sea if they try to catch it.

By Ross Hempseed
A sheep has been stranded at the bottom of a cliff near Brora for more than two years. Image: Jill Turner/Peter Jolly Northpix
A sheep has been stranded at the bottom of a cliff near Brora for more than two years. Image: Jill Turner/Peter Jolly Northpix

The SSPCA has called off a rescue operation to retrieve a lonely sheep which has been stuck at the bottom of a cliff near Brora for two years.

The sheep, dubbed Britain’s loneliest sheep, has been cut off for years but was recently discovered by kayaker Jill Turner.

After a year had passed, Ms Turner again spotted the sheep with its overgrown coat and decided to alert the animal welfare charity, the SSPCA.

The charity said they were aware of the situation but initially decided against a rescue mission as the animal had plenty of food and water.

However, a petition was launched to catch the attention of animal charities for them to do more.

The petition described sheep as “very sociable and intelligent creatures” and being isolated would negatively impact their health.

Rescuers face several challenges including the remote location

Many people empathised with the sheep’s situation and the petition has gathered more than 46,000 signatures in under four days.

It is unknown who owns, the sheep, or where it came from, but it is understood a farmer has explored how it could be retrieved from the seashore.

Following mounting pressure, the SSPCA announced earlier this week that they would try to stage a rescue which they deemed “complex” due to the remote location.

The sheep is located at the bottom of cliff near Brora which has proven to be difficult to access. Image: Jill Turner/Peter Jolly Northpix.

As the sheep is not a domestic animal, Coastguard or Mountain Rescue teams cannot help, according to the SSPCA.

SSPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We appreciate that there is growing concern for the sheep and we want to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can.

“The area where the sheep is stranded is very inaccessible by both land and sea, making this rescue incredibly complex, especially due to the logistics of rescuing a large animal.

“We have been liaising with other agencies as to the best way to access the area but so far we have not found a suitable solution that doesn’t compromise the safety of the rescue teams and the welfare of the sheep.”

Sheep ‘extremely stressed’ by human contact

A local skipper also advised that landing a boat in the area where the sheep is located would be very difficult.

The story has gained so much interest that a hovercraft company says it maybe able to help reach the sheep.

However, Mr Flynn says there are other challenges, including sedating the animal for transport.

Mike Flynn says sedating the animal will prove difficult even if rescuers are able to access the location where the sheep is. Image: Peter Devlin/SSPCA

He added: “The sheep will be very difficult to catch without gates and hurdles and is likely to be fearful and run away.

“As the animal’s fleece is overgrown, it will also prove difficult to temporarily sedate the animal, which would have assisted with the rescue.

“The sheep has been living as a feral animal and will be extremely stressed by human contact.

“However, should the situation be assessed as too unsafe for either the rescue team or the sheep, the rescue will not go ahead until safe to do so.”

Lost llama found wandering field near New Pitsligo as SSPCA tries to find owner

Conversation