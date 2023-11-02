New images reveal how a revived Bon Accord Baths could look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images reveal how a revived Bon Accord Baths could look

Ideas include transforming areas within the baths into a performing arts centre, a hub for health treatment and exercise and a seasonal food market.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Images of how Bon Accord Baths in Aberdeen could look like have been released. Supplied by Martin Parker, Gatehouse Design Agency Date; Unknown
Images of how Bon Accord Baths in Aberdeen could look like have been released. Supplied by Martin Parker, Gatehouse Design Agency Date; Unknown

Images of how the historical Bon Accord Baths in Aberdeen could look after restoration have been revealed.

A group of architecture students from Robert Gordon University have come up with innovative ideas for reusing the unique former swimming pool.

They have worked collaboratively with Aberdeen City Council and Bon Accord Heritage, a charity working towards the re-opening of the Category B-listed building on Justice Mill Lane.

Students at RGU have worked with the council and a well-known charity to create innovative ideas for the reopening of Aberdeen Bon Accord Baths. Supplied by Martin Parker, Gatehouse Design Agency

Their ideas include transforming areas within the baths into a performing arts centre, a hub for health treatment and exercise and a seasonal market for food and beverage from the north-east.

An exhibition, Keep Bon Accord Baths Afloat, is also on display and open for members of the public to visit at the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture at RGU’s Garthdee campus.

It is hoped that a future exhibition could be held at the Bon Accord Baths to encourage more conversation about how to bring back the Baths as a community-led facility.

The importance of Bon Accord Baths for Aberdeen

Course co-ordinator and RGU lecturer Silvia Bassanese, said: “It has been really impressive to see the students’ enthusiasm and passion for the Bon Accords Baths Afloat project and their engagement with the community.

“The Bon Accord Baths play such an important part in the history of Aberdeen, and it is so important to restore the building.”

Meanwhile, Bruce Strachan from Bon Accord Heritage said: “Bon Accord Heritage is always keen to engage with local interest groups that share our passion for Bon Accord Baths.”

The spokesman added: “Ultimately we must look to restore the pool once again with a wide range of complementary activities to provide a sustainable future”.

Aberdeen Bon Accord Baths: A unique building

Opening its doors in 1940, its Art Deco features and expansive pool hall make Bon Accord Baths one of the few remaining pools of its type in the country.

The building was closed permanently by Aberdeen City Council in March 2008 as part of wider budget cuts.

Students have gathered feedback on their proposals at an open forum with members of the public. Image shows architecture student Marco Antonio Paz Garcia. Supplied by Martin Parker, Gatehouse Design Agency
Image shows one of the creative plans of how Bon Accord Baths could look like. Supplied by Martin Parker, Gatehouse Design Agency

However, the charity Bon Accord Heritage, established in 2014, is working to bring the Baths back as a community-led facility.

Plans to reopen the Baths fully were boosted last November when a motion to officially support the restoration efforts was backed by Aberdeen City Council.

It is hoped that the campaign to save Bon Accord Baths could see the pool reopened to the public and transformed into a vital community facility for future generations, for the first time in over a decade.

From pool to spool: Watch new film celebrating Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Baths

