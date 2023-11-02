New images reveal how a revived Bon Accord Baths could look

Images of how the historical Bon Accord Baths in Aberdeen could look after restoration have been revealed.

A group of architecture students from Robert Gordon University have come up with innovative ideas for reusing the unique former swimming pool.

They have worked collaboratively with Aberdeen City Council and Bon Accord Heritage, a charity working towards the re-opening of the Category B-listed building on Justice Mill Lane.

Their ideas include transforming areas within the baths into a performing arts centre, a hub for health treatment and exercise and a seasonal market for food and beverage from the north-east.

An exhibition, Keep Bon Accord Baths Afloat, is also on display and open for members of the public to visit at the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture at RGU’s Garthdee campus.

It is hoped that a future exhibition could be held at the Bon Accord Baths to encourage more conversation about how to bring back the Baths as a community-led facility.

The importance of Bon Accord Baths for Aberdeen

Course co-ordinator and RGU lecturer Silvia Bassanese, said: “It has been really impressive to see the students’ enthusiasm and passion for the Bon Accords Baths Afloat project and their engagement with the community.

“The Bon Accord Baths play such an important part in the history of Aberdeen, and it is so important to restore the building.”

Meanwhile, Bruce Strachan from Bon Accord Heritage said: “Bon Accord Heritage is always keen to engage with local interest groups that share our passion for Bon Accord Baths.”

The spokesman added: “Ultimately we must look to restore the pool once again with a wide range of complementary activities to provide a sustainable future”.

Aberdeen Bon Accord Baths: A unique building

Opening its doors in 1940, its Art Deco features and expansive pool hall make Bon Accord Baths one of the few remaining pools of its type in the country.

The building was closed permanently by Aberdeen City Council in March 2008 as part of wider budget cuts.

However, the charity Bon Accord Heritage, established in 2014, is working to bring the Baths back as a community-led facility.

Plans to reopen the Baths fully were boosted last November when a motion to officially support the restoration efforts was backed by Aberdeen City Council.

It is hoped that the campaign to save Bon Accord Baths could see the pool reopened to the public and transformed into a vital community facility for future generations, for the first time in over a decade.