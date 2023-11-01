Washed away: Disruption on far north line until Storm Babet repairs complete

Train services on the Far North Line will be disrupted until next week due to damage caused by stormy weather.

Network Rail engineers are carrying out urgent repairs on a seawall at Lathbeg between Brora and Helmsdale.

The heavy rain and strong winds brought by Storm Babet have caused extensive damage to the wall which protects the railway.

Almost 60 feet of the seawall has been washed away in two locations.

As a result, ScotRail services on the Far North Line will run between Inverness and Lairg with a limited service between Wick and Forsinard.

Rail replacement transport will also be in place.

The line is expected to reopen once all repairs have been completed early next week.

Storm damage impacting Far North Line

Structural engineers have already attended the site to assess all repair options and the specialist track machines and replacement stone required have now been delivered.

The process has been made more complex as work can only be completed during low tide and permission was required from NatureScot due to the area being a ‘site of specific interest’.

Liam Sumpter, route director for Network Rail Scotland, said: “Our teams are working hard to repair damage to the seawall near Brora caused during the recent storms.

“We know how important it is to reopen the Far North Line as quickly as possible, but safety is our top priority. We want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding while we carry out this vital work.”

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, added: “We’re sorry to customers for the disruption they’ll experience, and thank them for their patience, while this vital repair work is completed.

“The safety of our customers and our colleagues is our top priority, so it’s essential that the damaged sections of seawall are repaired before we re-introduce rail services.

“To keep customers moving, we’ll be running trains between Inverness and Lairg, and between Wick and Forsinard, with replacement bus services connecting journeys through the affected area.”