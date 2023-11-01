Washed away: Disruption on far north line until Storm Babet repairs complete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Washed away: Disruption on far north line until Storm Babet repairs complete

ScotRail services will run between Inverness and Lairg with a limited service between Wick and Forsinard until next week.

By Ellie Milne
Sea wall damage at Lothbeg
Sea wall damage at Lothbeg near the Far North Line. Image: Network Rail.

Train services on the Far North Line will be disrupted until next week due to damage caused by stormy weather.

Network Rail engineers are carrying out urgent repairs on a seawall at Lathbeg between Brora and Helmsdale.

The heavy rain and strong winds brought by Storm Babet have caused extensive damage to the wall which protects the railway.

Almost 60 feet of the seawall has been washed away in two locations.

As a result, ScotRail services on the Far North Line will run between Inverness and Lairg with a limited service between Wick and Forsinard.

Rail replacement transport will also be in place.

The line is expected to reopen once all repairs have been completed early next week.

The seawall near the Far North Line at Lothbeg has been washed away in two locations
The seawall near the Far North Line at Lothbeg has been washed away in two locations. Image: Network Rail.

Storm damage impacting Far North Line

Structural engineers have already attended the site to assess all repair options and the specialist track machines and replacement stone required have now been delivered.

The process has been made more complex as work can only be completed during low tide and permission was required from NatureScot due to the area being a ‘site of specific interest’.

Liam Sumpter, route director for Network Rail Scotland, said: “Our teams are working hard to repair damage to the seawall near Brora caused during the recent storms.

“We know how important it is to reopen the Far North Line as quickly as possible, but safety is our top priority. We want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding while we carry out this vital work.”

Waves at Wick Bay during Storm Babet
Storm Babet caused damage across the north and north-east. Pictured is waves at Wick Bay. Image: Supplied.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, added: “We’re sorry to customers for the disruption they’ll experience, and thank them for their patience, while this vital repair work is completed.

“The safety of our customers and our colleagues is our top priority, so it’s essential that the damaged sections of seawall are repaired before we re-introduce rail services.

“To keep customers moving, we’ll be running trains between Inverness and Lairg, and between Wick and Forsinard, with replacement bus services connecting journeys through the affected area.”

