Christmas shoppers offered free parking in Inverness city centre

How do you fancy free parking to do your Christmas shopping in Inverness?

Highland Council has announced that motorists will be able to take advantage of free parking for up to four hours at the city’s Rose Street multi-storey car park on Saturdays during the festive season.

Starting this Saturday (November 4), it will also include the following dates this month:

November 11

November 18

November 25

It will also be available up until December 23 and includes these dates:

December 2

December 9

December 16

Parking beyond the free four hours – which is usually charged at £3 – will result in customers being charged for the full period used.

Officially called the Old Town Rose Street multi-storey car park, it is located near Academy Street and is only a seven minute walk to the city’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Free parking to ‘encourage people to visit and stay longer’ at Inverness city centre

Leader of Inverness and area on Highland Council, Councillor Ian Brown said: “I am very pleased that members of the Inverness Common Good Fund sub-committee have agreed to this temporary new parking tariff that is designed to increase footfall to the city centre and to support retail business in the run up to the festive season.

“Together with the investment in the Victorian Market, this promotion will help encourage people to visit and stay longer in the city centre, which supports city vibrancy.

“Many small to medium-sized businesses will benefit and this offering will encourage greater wellbeing within the city community.”