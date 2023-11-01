Christmas shoppers offered free parking in Inverness city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas shoppers offered free parking in Inverness city centre

Starting this Saturday, motorists can take advantage of up to four hours of waived parking fees each weekend.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Rose Street multi-storey car park.
Inverness shoppers will be able to take advantage of free parking at Rose Street multi-storey car park this festive season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

How do you fancy free parking to do your Christmas shopping in Inverness?

Highland Council has announced that motorists will be able to take advantage of free parking for up to four hours at the city’s Rose Street multi-storey car park on Saturdays during the festive season.

Starting this Saturday (November 4), it will also include the following dates this month:

  • November 11
  • November 18
  • November 25
Parking charges sign at Rose Street multi-storey car park in Inverness, where free parking will be available in the lead up to Christmas.
Free parking will be available for four hours on Saturdays in the run up to Christmas. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It will also be available up until December 23 and includes these dates:

  • December 2
  • December 9
  • December 16

Parking beyond the free four hours – which is usually charged at £3 – will result in customers being charged for the full period used.

Officially called the Old Town Rose Street multi-storey car park, it is located near Academy Street and is only a seven minute walk to the city’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Free parking to ‘encourage people to visit and stay longer’ at Inverness city centre

Leader of Inverness and area on Highland Council, Councillor Ian Brown said: “I am very pleased that members of the Inverness Common Good Fund sub-committee have agreed to this temporary new parking tariff that is designed to increase footfall to the city centre and to support retail business in the run up to the festive season.

“Together with the investment in the Victorian Market, this promotion will help encourage people to visit and stay longer in the city centre, which supports city vibrancy.

“Many small to medium-sized businesses will benefit and this offering will encourage greater wellbeing within the city community.”

