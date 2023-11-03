Traffic monitor to be installed on one of the most notorious parts of the NC500

A new traffic monitor on one of the Highlands’ most notorious bottlenecks will be installed next week.

The Bealach na Bà has exploded in popularity since the launch of the NC500.

The winding single-track road in Wester Ross is one of the best-known parts of the route and as a result, has turned into a bucket list destination.

It now features as a must-see in numerous guidebooks.

But surprisingly little data exists on how often the road is being used.

That should now change.

Route in desperate need of repairs

The move was prompted by discussions held by locals from Applecross Community Council.

The Bealach has been a hot topic in the area for a long time.

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “Following a request from the local community the telemetry strips will be in place over the next week or so.

“Information gathered will be collated and passed on to the local roads manager.”

It’s a very popular route for motorhomes, muscle cars and motorcycles through the peak tourist season.

And that huge volume of traffic has left it in desperately in need of repairs.

Local shop owner and Applecross community councillor Al Brown said: “Part of the issue is that not enough money is being spent on the road.

“The biggest problem is that people don’t know how a passing place works, but the road itself is in bits.”

Data should how popular the Bealach na Bà is in summer and winter

The hope is that the new data will show how popular the route is and prompt fresh investment.

But going by the eye test, no one is under any illusion how busy it can get.

Locals have recently reported operating on a different timetable to tourists to make travelling on the road bearable.

The Bealach na Bà has the greatest climb of any UK road – rising from sea level at Applecross to 2,054ft.

Motorhomes in particular can often come unstuck in some of the many hairpin bends.

And although there are road signs advising against them using the route, these are purely advisory.

They cannot be enforced by either the council or the police because it is an unclassified road.