Traffic monitor to be installed on one of the most notorious parts of the NC500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Traffic monitor to be installed on one of the most notorious parts of the NC500

The amount of pressure being put on the Bealach na Bà will soon be known.

By Stuart Findlay
These signs prohibiting motorhomes and campervans on the Bealach na Bà are only advisory. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
These signs prohibiting motorhomes and campervans on the Bealach na Bà are only advisory. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A new traffic monitor on one of the Highlands’ most notorious bottlenecks will be installed next week.

The Bealach na Bà has exploded in popularity since the launch of the NC500.

The winding single-track road in Wester Ross is one of the best-known parts of the route and as a result, has turned into a bucket list destination.

It now features as a must-see in numerous guidebooks.

But surprisingly little data exists on how often the road is being used.

That should now change.

Route in desperate need of repairs

The move was prompted by discussions held by locals from Applecross Community Council.

The Bealach has been a hot topic in the area for a long time.

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “Following a request from the local community the telemetry strips will be in place over the next week or so.

“Information gathered will be collated and passed on to the local roads manager.”

It’s a very popular route for motorhomes, muscle cars and motorcycles through the peak tourist season.

The route has several hairpin bends. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And that huge volume of traffic has left it in desperately in need of repairs.

Local shop owner and Applecross community councillor Al Brown said: “Part of the issue is that not enough money is being spent on the road.

“The biggest problem is that people don’t know how a passing place works, but the road itself is in bits.”

Data should how popular the Bealach na Bà is in summer and winter

The hope is that the new data will show how popular the route is and prompt fresh investment.

But going by the eye test, no one is under any illusion how busy it can get.

Locals have recently reported operating on a different timetable to tourists to make travelling on the road bearable.

The instructions on this road sign are no longer visible because of the amount of stickers left by tourists. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Bealach na Bà has the greatest climb of any UK road – rising from sea level at Applecross to 2,054ft.

Motorhomes in particular can often come unstuck in some of the many hairpin bends.

And although there are road signs advising against them using the route, these are purely advisory.

They cannot be enforced by either the council or the police because it is an unclassified road.

More from Highlands & Islands

Jimmy Savile's house in Glen Coe.
Breaking: Fresh plans to demolish Jimmy Savile's Highland home and 'replace it with monument'
Man jailed after being caught driving while disqualified for the 26th time
Pictured is Mr Kelly beside the image of a policeman in uniform.
Missing Glen Coe hillwalker's body was recovered thanks to new drone technology
These signs prohibiting motorhomes and campervans on the Bealach na Bà are only advisory. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch Ness water company hoping to make a splash at China Expo event
These signs prohibiting motorhomes and campervans on the Bealach na Bà are only advisory. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: All the best pictures as William and Kate pay region a Royal visit
These signs prohibiting motorhomes and campervans on the Bealach na Bà are only advisory. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Underage teen got challenged in shop about fake ID - so returned with an…
These signs prohibiting motorhomes and campervans on the Bealach na Bà are only advisory. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Summer Isles: Cottages revamp is latest stage of hedge fund tycoon's 'global destination' dream…
These signs prohibiting motorhomes and campervans on the Bealach na Bà are only advisory. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Thousands of votes cast for charities nominated in The P&J's 275 Community Fund
Ewan McVicar to take Wee Toon Tour to the isle of skye
Tell Me Something Good: DJ Ewan McVicar's 'Wee Toon Tour' is coming to Portree
These signs prohibiting motorhomes and campervans on the Bealach na Bà are only advisory. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Britain's loneliest sheep' left at bottom of cliff as animal charity calls off rescue

Conversation