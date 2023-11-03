Inverness renewables specialist delivering castle power supply after winning major contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness renewables specialist delivering castle power supply after winning major contract

The family-run business is in charge of installing 11 heat pumps at Inverness Castle as part of its redevelopment.

By Alex Banks
RI Cruden director Callum Cruden. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A family-run Inverness renewables specialist is installing heat pumps to power Inverness Castle as part of one of several major contracts.

RI Cruden is in charge of the full mechanical installation at Inverness Castle and will also install its renewable energy centre.

The Seafield Road firm, which was founded in 2005 by Ian Cruden, begun its transition to renewable energy sources 13 years ago.

Now the award-winning business is looking forward to the future and how it can help to “save the planet”.

Big projects for RI Cruden

The company is working with Highland Council and Bancon Construction to complete the redevelopment of Inverness Castle.

The ongoing project is expected to be completed in November 2024.

Callum Cruden, RI Cruden director, said: “We will create the Sustainable Energy Centre which will heat the castle.

“Eleven heat pumps will be installed and the design means more capacity can be installed at a later date.

“There’s also plans to supply the buildings surrounding it, like Inverness Town House, with renewable energy.”

As well as its castle project, the firm was in charge of other plans such as solar panel installation at Ness Walk Hotel.

It installed 146 solar panels across three roofs to help significantly reduce the hotel’s energy costs moving forward.

Renewable energy is firm focus

Callum said the eco-friendly technology is “nothing new” to the firm.

He said: “It’s absolutely the way forward. There is of course the net zero targets and the reason it’s in place is because emissions are damaging the world.

“My dad started the company after doing a couple of specialised jobs for customers and the first thought was to plan for the future.

“Since then obviously a lot of companies have come this way and also offer renewable energy services.

“This is nothing new for us. We first looked into renewables in 2010 and once we knew what we needed to we started specialising.”

Callum joined the business with his dad Ian and brother Rory in 2013 and is determined to keep the business growing.

The business aims to contribute towards the UK net zero targets.

He added: “The business has been expanding for the past 18 years to be honest.

“We know how vital our job is and the impact it has. Renewable energy can play a huge part in saving the planet.”

Apprenticeship programme

The business employs around 60 people – 25% of which are apprentices.

Callum said it has always been important to provide local jobs but also to train its own workforce to the highest standards.

He said: “My brother and I both went through apprenticeships and you learn a lot.

“It’s always been of high importance to us to take people on and train them up. In fact, our first apprentice who joined in 2010 is still with us.

“Our award-winning programme offers opportunities for people to learn about what we do and become a specialist themselves.”

RI Cruden recently won net zero apprentice employer of the year at the Scottish Apprenticeships Awards.

