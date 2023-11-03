Inverness renewables specialist delivering castle power supply after winning major contract

A family-run Inverness renewables specialist is installing heat pumps to power Inverness Castle as part of one of several major contracts.

RI Cruden is in charge of the full mechanical installation at Inverness Castle and will also install its renewable energy centre.

The Seafield Road firm, which was founded in 2005 by Ian Cruden, begun its transition to renewable energy sources 13 years ago.

Now the award-winning business is looking forward to the future and how it can help to “save the planet”.

Big projects for RI Cruden

The company is working with Highland Council and Bancon Construction to complete the redevelopment of Inverness Castle.

The ongoing project is expected to be completed in November 2024.

Callum Cruden, RI Cruden director, said: “We will create the Sustainable Energy Centre which will heat the castle.

“Eleven heat pumps will be installed and the design means more capacity can be installed at a later date.

“There’s also plans to supply the buildings surrounding it, like Inverness Town House, with renewable energy.”

As well as its castle project, the firm was in charge of other plans such as solar panel installation at Ness Walk Hotel.

It installed 146 solar panels across three roofs to help significantly reduce the hotel’s energy costs moving forward.

Renewable energy is firm focus

Callum said the eco-friendly technology is “nothing new” to the firm.

He said: “It’s absolutely the way forward. There is of course the net zero targets and the reason it’s in place is because emissions are damaging the world.

“My dad started the company after doing a couple of specialised jobs for customers and the first thought was to plan for the future.

“Since then obviously a lot of companies have come this way and also offer renewable energy services.

“This is nothing new for us. We first looked into renewables in 2010 and once we knew what we needed to we started specialising.”

Callum joined the business with his dad Ian and brother Rory in 2013 and is determined to keep the business growing.

The business aims to contribute towards the UK net zero targets.

He added: “The business has been expanding for the past 18 years to be honest.

“We know how vital our job is and the impact it has. Renewable energy can play a huge part in saving the planet.”

Apprenticeship programme

The business employs around 60 people – 25% of which are apprentices.

Callum said it has always been important to provide local jobs but also to train its own workforce to the highest standards.

He said: “My brother and I both went through apprenticeships and you learn a lot.

“It’s always been of high importance to us to take people on and train them up. In fact, our first apprentice who joined in 2010 is still with us.

“Our award-winning programme offers opportunities for people to learn about what we do and become a specialist themselves.”

RI Cruden recently won net zero apprentice employer of the year at the Scottish Apprenticeships Awards.