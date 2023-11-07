Sperm whale calf dies 10 days after becoming stranded on Skye despite monumental effort from rescue team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Sperm whale calf dies 10 days after becoming stranded on Skye despite monumental effort from rescue team

It is the second sperm whale calf to be recorded live stranding in the UK in the last 100 years.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A sperm whale calf have died after being stranded for 10 days on Skye. Image: British Drivers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR)
A sperm whale calf have died after being stranded for 10 days on Skye. Image: British Drivers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR)

A sperm whale calf has died after being stranded for 10 days in the north-west of Skye.

Medics of the British Drivers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) were alerted of a whale that was in shallow waters near Dunvegan on Sunday, October 29.

The animal, which was 4.8 metres long, was identified as a dependent calf thought to be less than two years old.

The mother was not formally recorded nearby, with its dependence being one of the reasons why it was not a viable case for rescuing.

The calf, which was found stranded by the BDMLR team, was also in incredibly poor condition and it would not have survived a refloat attempt.

Medics monitored the calf for ten days from first light to nightfall, often keeping watch overnight, until it passed away on the night of Monday, November 6

The sperm whale calf died after being stranded for 10 days on Skye’s Dunvegan. Image: British Drivers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR)

The 10-day callout has been confirmed as one of the longest-running incidents that BDMLR has been involved with.

The deceased animal was removed from the scene by the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) this Tuesday.

They will conduct a full post-mortem to investigate possible reasons as to why it may have come ashore.

BDMLR “surprised” as sperm whale calf was discovered stranded on Skye

BDMLR medics were surprised to discover that the stranded animal was a sperm whale.

Sperm whales are a deep-diving species that are not typically seen in the relatively shallow waters surrounding the island, so the incident was highly unusual.

In the last 100 years, only one other sperm whale calf had been recorded live stranding in the UK, which happened in Wales in 2019.

