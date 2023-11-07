Aberdeen beat Buckie Thistle to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Aberdeen beat Buckie Thistle to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final

The Dons triumphed 5-3 in semi-final at Peterhead's Balmoor Stadium.

By Callum Law
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall, left, tries to hold off Max Barry of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall, left, tries to hold off Max Barry of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

Aberdeen defeated Buckie Thistle 5-3 to reach the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final.

The Jags opened the scoring through Josh Peters in the semi-final at Peterhead’s Balmoor Stadium before the Dons struck back with counters from Alfie Bavidge, Adam Emslie and Dylan Lobban.

Buckie pulled one back via Jack Murray, but a Murray own goal and Bavidge’s second sealed the Reds’ place in the final – where they will face Huntly or Banks o’ Dee – before Max Barry netted a consolation for the Breedon Highland League side.

The Dons have never won the Aberdeenshire Shield with their only previous final appearance being a loss to Turriff United in 2011.

First half goal flurry

Aberdeen fielded a youthful side but it included highly-rated strikers Aaron Reid and Bavidge, who are on loan at Peterhead and Kelty Hearts respectively.

Elgin City loanee Blair McKenzie also started with Finlay Murray, who has been loaned to Turriff United, and Lobban and Emslie – who are at Formartine United – also included.

Thistle were along familiar lines, but were without influential midfielder Andrew MacAskill due to a broken arm.

It was Buckie who posed the early threat with Peters and Adams both having efforts saved by goalkeeper Tom Ritchie.

The Jags then broke the deadlock in the 10th minute with Darryl McHardy receiving a throw-in from Ryan Fyffe on the left flank.

Max Barry, left, of Buckie gets to grips with Aberdeen’s Findlay Marshall

McHardy picked out Peters with his pass and the striker side-stepped a challenge before finishing low into the net from 14 yards.

But only four minutes later the Reds restored parity. Reid did well to slip strike partner Bavidge in on the right side of the area and he held off Ryan Fyffe before slotting into the right corner.

Buckie responded well to conceding with Barry displaying good footwork to tee up Peters and from a tight angle he cracked a shot against the right post.

The Jags continued to create chances with Adams having a shot tipped over by Ritchie before Peters headed a Jack MacIver cross over from six yards.

But in the 37th minute the Dons took the lead with Emslie weaving inside from the right flank and finishing into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.

Three minutes later it was 3-1 when Lobban’s free-kick from 20 yards took a deflection off the wall and looped past goalkeeper Stuart Knight into the top right corner.

Jags try to fight back

With Aberdeen two up it was imperative for Buckie that they got the next goal and that’s exactly what they did on the hour mark.

Murray stepped forward from centre-back and fired a superb left-footed shot into the bottom right corner from 25 yards.

However, in the 69th minute the Dons restored their two-goal cushion. From a drop ball on the right the Reds played it into the box, Knight came off his line attempting to gather, but the ball bounced off Murray – who was under pressure from Reid – and into the net.

Aberdeen’s Dylan Lobban, crouched, scores from a free-kick against Buckie

Seven minutes from time Aberdeen sealed victory when Alfie Stewart played Bavidge in and he rounded Knight before finishing. In stoppage time Barry finished from eight yards to make it 5-3.

More from Highland League

Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall, left, tries to hold off Max Barry of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Craig Ewen looking for change in Keith's fortunes after call-offs
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall, left, tries to hold off Max Barry of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Brechin City's SPFL ambition unchanged despite Andy Kirk's departure
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall, left, tries to hold off Max Barry of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood seeks final say in Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall, left, tries to hold off Max Barry of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
George Robesten reflects on journey from rugby, to youth football in Shetland, to fringes…
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall, left, tries to hold off Max Barry of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Clach v Rothes, Nairn County v Turriff United and…
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall, left, tries to hold off Max Barry of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Deveronvale's Horace Ormsby transfer-listed
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall, left, tries to hold off Max Barry of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Highland League champions Brechin City confirm departure of manager Andy Kirk and club advisor…
Nairn County player Fraser Dingwall after scoring
Highland League: Wins for Nairn County and Wick Academy
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall, left, tries to hold off Max Barry of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Grady McGrath nets stunner as Brechin City ease to victory against Deveronvale
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall, left, tries to hold off Max Barry of Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
Formartine United edge Huntly; Brora Rangers hold out for victory against Forres