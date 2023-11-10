McDonald’s is coming to Aviemore – and not everyone is loving it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

McDonald’s is coming to Aviemore – and not everyone is loving it

The fast food chain has earmarked a site in the town's retail park

By John Ross
It would be the company's first venture in Strathspey
It would be the company's first venture in Strathspey

Fast food giants McDonald’s is accelerating plans to open its first restaurant in Aviemore – and its dividing local opinion.

The global chain has earmarked an empty site in the town’s retail park previously occupied by Superdrug.

A planning application has been lodged with Highland Council to erect the company’s famous golden arches sign at the Santa Claus Drive location.

The move confirmed previous reports and rumour that a restaurant and takeaway was on its way.

First McDonald’s in the area

McDonald’s has more than 1,450 restaurants across the UK and Ireland and employs more than 135,000 people.

But it will be its first venture into Strathspey, with the nearest restaurant more than 30 miles away in Inverness.

The plan is getting a mixed reaction on social media.

Some local people are welcoming the prospect of the outlet’s arrival, while others are not so keen.

Among the concerns is that it could add to traffic and litter problems at the retail park.

People also question whether the company can atrract staff with many hospitality operators in the area struggling to hire or retain workers.

Plans have been lodged with Highland Council for the famous golden arches sign

Al Dargie, chairman of Aviemore and Vicinity Community Council, said: “So far there has been a mixed response in the community to the potential that McDonald’s is looking to move into the retail park .

“We historically objected due to what we felt was an over provision in the area of restraunts and takeaways.

“We will look at each application and respond after considering it on its merits.”

The debate is growing on social media forums.

One online contributor said: “I think it’s a good idea. A lot of local places are overpriced and families with young children just can’t afford that.

“At least McDonald’s will put bins up, more than I can say for a lot of places.”

Another added: “Every local I’ve spoken to, from young ones to about 50 year old, is really excited about having a Maccy in Aviemore.

“The local café customer demographic is hardly the young locals anyways, is it?”

Pandering to tourists?

Another post said the news was “Something else for all the locals to moan about”, adding “But it’s nice for Aviemore, it’s growing.

“Probably could have put something nicer in, but (it) is what it is.”

Those against the idea have also had their say.

One poster said: “Here comes more parking and traffic chaos to the retail park.

“I don’t welcome it for a billion reasons. It’s not for locals anyway let’s face it, it’s just us pandering to tourists.”

And another said: “If you think Aviemore is bad for litter now, wait until this place opens.”

The news comes as plans for a £4 million McDonald’s in Ellon have been withdrawn, but the company says it will come up with new proposals.

 

More from Highlands & Islands

The MV Hebridean Isles in dry dock in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
CalMac increases ferry maintenance schedule following delays last year
Stuart Differ, 51, from Auchinloch, is believed to have travelled to Fort William. Supplied by Police Scotland
Police appeal over missing Auchinloch man with links to Fort William and Moray
Eden Court saw losses of nearly £900,000 in the 2022-23 financial year.
Eden Court CEO says huge losses won't close the curtains on Inverness arts venue
New images of what the Hamish House could look like, built on the site of the former Savile cottage. Image: Highland Council.
Design images show the new 'Hamish House' on site of Jimmy Savile's Glencoe home
To go with story by Jenni Gee. N/A Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre. Inverness Justice Centre. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teenager woke in middle of night to find man, 42, fondling his genitals
An Armistice Day service outside Inverness Town House in November 2021
Disappointment as Inverness Remembrance Day event won't be at Town House
Sophie Whitehead.
Shetland woman hits out at Loganair after flight delay cuts New York holiday short
DI Tosh (Alison O'Donnell) and DI Calder (Ashley Jensen). Image: BBC.
Hooked Shetland fans react to latest episode
Tain Sheriff Court.
Pensioner guilty of sex assault on barmaid in Easter Ross pub
Rita Ora dressed as Fiona at a Shrek-themed Airbnb.
Rita Ora swaps five-star hotel for Highlands 'swamp' as she stays in Shrek-themed Airbnb

Conversation