Fort William toilets closed after being vandalised for SIXTH time this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William toilets closed after being vandalised for SIXTH time this year

Highland Council has said the Viewforth toilets will not reopen until the threat of vandalism has been "reduced".

By Louise Glen
Viewforth toilets have been targeted in Fort William.
Viewforth toilets have been targeted in Fort William. Image: Googlemaps.

Toilets in Fort William have been targeted by vandals SIX times this year – forcing the council to close them to the public.

Highland Council has confirmed that the Viewforth toilets have been vandalised once again and will not be reopened until the threat of vandalism has been “reduced”.

The repair bill this year has soared to £4,000 and most of the incidents have been reported to police.

Toilets closed in Fort William due to vandalism

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “Vandalism of any council property is a senseless waste of council tax resources and diverts scarce resources away from front-line service delivery with the need to make essential repairs.

“We would urge anyone who witnesses vandalism being caused to phone the police on 101 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“The council-run public convenience at Viewforth has been subjected to regular vandalism and anti-social behaviour, with six incidents between April and November, four of which being reported to Police Scotland.

“This has cost the council approximately £4,000 in repairs.”

MacDonalds building in Fort William.
McDonald’s Fort William has banned anyone under the age of 18 from its restuarant after 6pm at night. Image: Googlemaps.

The spokesperson continued: “It is most disappointing the way in which council toilet facilities continue to be treated.

“As has occurred at sites where ongoing vandalism is an ongoing issue, immediate closures of facilities have been instructed.

“The council does not intend to reopen sites until the ongoing threat of vandalism is reduced.”

Anti-social behaviour “disrupting” Fort William

Fort William McDonald’s banned under 18s from its restaurant earlier this week.

Highland Cinema, and other venues in the town, have also taken measures against disruptive young people.

A meeting in the town held earlier this year tried to address the issue of unruly behaviour among “a small group of teenagers”.

Police Scotland said it was taking the matter seriously.

A spokesman said: “We are acutely aware of the disruptive effect that anti-social behaviour has on the community in Fort William

“Local officers work closely with partners to address these issues and find meaningful solutions to direct our young people away from harmful behaviours.”

Fort William McDonald’s BAN under 18s from store after 6pm

More from Highlands & Islands

Scotgold's Cononish gold mine in Argyll. Image: Celicourt
Highlands gold miner Scotgold inching closer to abyss
It is felt the planned battery plant would help make Inverness Caledonian Thistle financially stable
Inverness Caley Thistle battery storage plan decision delayed for site visit
Superdrug in Oban has been targeted by a gang of women.
Female gang raid Oban Superdrug for make-up two days in a row
Isle of Skye photographer Isabelle Law (left) is on the Portrait of Britain shortlist for capturing an image of her mother Debbie (right) during her fifth round of chemotherapy.
Skye photographer's image of her mother during cancer treatment makes Portrait of Britain shortlist
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 5th January '20 Covid-19 Lockdown begins anew in the Highlands. A much quieter Alness High Street than a normal Tuesday.
Boy, 16, charged with attempting to murder police officer in Alness
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece:Lyon in Mourning manuscript; recreated 18th century shoes as worn by Bonnie Prince Charlie; John Stewart, leather worker who made them. Picture shows; Lyon in Mourning manuscript; recreated 18th century shoes as worn by Bonnie Prince Charlie; John Stewart, leather worker who made them. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/NLS/John Stewart Date; Unknown
Benbecula dress historian finds out what it's like to walk in Bonnie Prince Charlie's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Drink driver Jacobo Rodriguez collided with the roundabout Picture shows; Maryburgh Roundabout A837. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Ullapool driver who hit roundabout was almost four times the limit
A portrait photo of a man wearing a suit.
'Wow': Islanders slam Stirling MP for saying politics is 'about bigger stuff' than ferries…
Charity founder John Bryden pictured on day 4 of his hunger strike
'Not giving in': Highland charity founder reaches DAY 19 of hunger strike in fight…
The Town House car park has generated income for the Common Good Fund
How Inverness charities and groups could miss out on tens of thousands of pounds…