Fort William toilets closed after being vandalised for SIXTH time this year

Toilets in Fort William have been targeted by vandals SIX times this year – forcing the council to close them to the public.

Highland Council has confirmed that the Viewforth toilets have been vandalised once again and will not be reopened until the threat of vandalism has been “reduced”.

The repair bill this year has soared to £4,000 and most of the incidents have been reported to police.

Toilets closed in Fort William due to vandalism

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “Vandalism of any council property is a senseless waste of council tax resources and diverts scarce resources away from front-line service delivery with the need to make essential repairs.

“We would urge anyone who witnesses vandalism being caused to phone the police on 101 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“The council-run public convenience at Viewforth has been subjected to regular vandalism and anti-social behaviour, with six incidents between April and November, four of which being reported to Police Scotland.

“This has cost the council approximately £4,000 in repairs.”

The spokesperson continued: “It is most disappointing the way in which council toilet facilities continue to be treated.

“As has occurred at sites where ongoing vandalism is an ongoing issue, immediate closures of facilities have been instructed.

“The council does not intend to reopen sites until the ongoing threat of vandalism is reduced.”

Anti-social behaviour “disrupting” Fort William

Fort William McDonald’s banned under 18s from its restaurant earlier this week.

Highland Cinema, and other venues in the town, have also taken measures against disruptive young people.

A meeting in the town held earlier this year tried to address the issue of unruly behaviour among “a small group of teenagers”.

Police Scotland said it was taking the matter seriously.

A spokesman said: “We are acutely aware of the disruptive effect that anti-social behaviour has on the community in Fort William

“Local officers work closely with partners to address these issues and find meaningful solutions to direct our young people away from harmful behaviours.”