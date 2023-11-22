Highlands gold miner Scotgold inching closer to abyss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands gold miner Scotgold inching closer to abyss

Company may not be able to afford redundancy packages.

By Keith Findlay
Scotgold's Cononish gold mine in Argyll. Image: Celicourt
Scotgold's Cononish gold mine in Argyll. Image: Celicourt

Troubled Scottish gold miner Scotgold Resources is inching ever closer to putting its operations at Cononish, Argyll, into administration.

In an announcement to the London Stock Exchange today, Scotgold said it expected to proceed with an administration process “soon”.

Trading of Scotgold’s shares on London’s Alternative Investment Market was suspended in September after it said it needed “significant” funding to continue as a going concern.

Scotgold’s November woes

On November 7 the company announced it was considering the appointment of administrators “over the coming days“.

Advanced financing discussions with a strategic investor “have not resulted in an investment at this time”, it added.

Just a day later Scotgold revealed its largest secured creditor and biggest shareholder, former chairman Nat le Roux, had quit the board.

Workers on unpaid leave

Most of the firm’s employees – it is thought there are about 85 –  have been on unpaid leave “until further notice” since late September.

Those who have worked for the business for at least two years continuously can now, under employment law, request statutory redundancy.

But Scotgold has warned it may not be able to afford their redundancy packages.

Down the mine at Cononish.
Mining at Cononish. Image: Scotgold Resources

In a communication to staff seen by The Press and Journal, the firm said: “As you are aware, we… are in a current state of uncertainty after attempts to gain the much-needed financial injection to continue operating did not eventuate.

“This has left us in a state of limbo and, until we have anything certain to share, you remain on lay-off.

“You have now been on temporary lay-off for a period greater than six weeks and, as such, you have the right to request statutory redundancy.”

Employees urged to contact Acas

Scotgold added: “We cannot guarantee that the payment will be fulfilled due to the current financial circumstances, therefore, you should contact Acas (the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) for independent advice.”

In today’s market update, the company said directors were continuing to work with advisors.

Meanwhile, Bridge Barn (controlled by Mr le Roux) has notified Scotgold it has enforced ownership rights granted under a loan agreement signed in May 2018.

Scotgold’s sorry saga

Efforts to ramp up production at Cononish, near Tyndrum, hit challenges earlier this year.

Bosses were forced to shore up the firm’s finances after production levels fell “below plan”.

And in late March shares in the company slumped more than 65% after it highlighted the potential for a “material uncertainty” over its “very immediate” future.

Down the mine at Cononish.
Down the mine at Cononish in Argyll. Image: Scotgold Resources

It also revealed it had called in the police after the email accounts of executive directors were accessed by “unauthorised persons” and “specious emails” sent in their names to numerous people.

Scotgold, whose mining activities in Argyll featured in popular BBC TV series Gold Town, has previously said Cononish is only the beginning of its Scottish gold ambitions.

The company holds 13 lease option agreements covering an area of nearly 1,120 square miles of the central Highlands, mostly in rural Perthshire.

