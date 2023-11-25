A ban on fires in Cairngorm National Park? Park authority to consult public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A ban on fires in Cairngorm National Park? Park authority to consult public

The park authority voted to hold public consultation starting in January.

By Bailey Moreton
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Members of CNAP's planning committee improved a number of visitor accommodation applications to help boost the park's economic recovery. Picture shows; Cairngorms National Park. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) Date; Unknown; 39cf29e7-8a57-43e0-9509-cd1aec5f16b8

The managers of Cairngorm National Park are set to ask the public if it should introduce park-wide fire bans.

The board of the Cairngorms National Park Authority agreed to start a period of public consultation in January, at its Friday, November 24 meeting.

The park authority is mulling over three options to manage the risk of wildfires moving forward.

One would see a year-round fire management byelaw introduced. It would restrict fires with certain exceptions.

Another option would be to impose a fire management byelaw only at certain times of the year when wildfire risk is high.

The third and final option is to not introduce any byelaws. The plan instead would be to continue to develop a robust communications and education programme.

Grant Moir, Chief Executive of the Cairngorms National Park Authority explained: “Wildfire risk is increasing in Scotland and climate modelling shows a predicted increase in drought periods and we need to consider ways to reduce the risk to people, nature and property in the National Park.”

Fire in Cairngorm National Park could be an “ecological disaster”

Mr Moir prepared a board paper for the meeting, in which he pointed to the significant risk a wildfire could pose in the Cairngorms.

Mr Moir wrote: “A large wildfire in the Cairngorms could be an ecological disaster and could impact significantly on people’s property and livelihoods.

Nineteen thousand people live within the park’s boundaries. Two million visit the park each year.

It is also home to 25% of the rare and endangered species and over half of Scotland’s semi-natural pine woodland.

Convener of the Park Authority board, Sandy Bremner said: “As a board we are very supportive of the Authority’s proposals to consult with residents, land managers, visitors and various partner organisations on the possibility of fire management byelaws being introduced in the Park.

“We must protect our landscapes, wildlife and communities from the risk of harm from fires so this is an important first step in that process.”

The proposed public consultation would last ten weeks. If the public backs a byelaw, there are still a number of steps before one could be implemented.

A byelaw would require a further period of consultation, approval from the Park Authority board and finally the go ahead from Scottish Government ministers.

Mr Moir added it would likely not be until 2025 that a byelaw was introduced.

