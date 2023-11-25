Star strikers combine to send Caley Thistle past Cowdenbeath in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Star strikers combine to send Caley Thistle past Cowdenbeath in Scottish Cup

Substitutes David Wotherspoon and Billy Mckay step off the bench to prevent a shock at Inverness against their Lowland League visitors.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
David Wotherspoon puts Caley Thistle ahead against Cowdenbeath. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
David Wotherspoon puts Caley Thistle ahead against Cowdenbeath. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Caley Thistle – last season’s Scottish Cup runners-up – advanced through their third round tie thanks to a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Lowland League visitors Cowdenbeath.

The Championship club, now unbeaten in seven straight matches since boss Duncan Ferguson arrived, came through this home tie unscathed.

Yet, it took late goals from substitutes David Wotherspoon and Billy Mckay to avert the real possibility of extra-time and potentially penalties.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Ferguson insists, although it took a while, he always believed his men would get the victory.

He said: “They’re never easy matches.

“Cowdenbeath sat in for most of the game, and we had most of the possession but struggled to break them down.

“We had a couple of chances in the first half that never quite went for us, their keeper made a good save and we had one off the bar which gets you thinking it might be a long day.

“We always had belief that we could break them down, and that’s what happened – it doesn’t matter if it’s the first minute or the last, we managed to break them down in the end.”

And the ICT manager praised their lower-league opponents and was grateful for the know-how of Wotherspoon and Mckay in the end.

He added: “Patience in your mind and being quick on your feet is crucial. You want to move it quickly while keeping a calm head.

“In the first half, the ball wasn’t moving as quickly as we wanted it to move, but credit to Cowdenbeath, they kept their shape well which made it difficult for us to make that final pass.

“We put a bit of quality on the pitch and I think that told in the end.”

Cowdenbeath’s Aiden McLaughlin (left) and Inverness striker Cillian Sheridan. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Cowdenbeath, who are 13th in their division, had nothing to lose and Ferguson stressed pre-match their opponents had nothing to lose in their bid for an upset.

In fact, just three years ago, the Blue Brazil, as a League Two team, took ICT to penalties here after a 0-0 draw in a League Cup group stage clash before being edged out.

Caley Thistle, who won the Scottish Cup under John Hughes in 2015, have knocked out higher opponents over the years, so they were determined to be on the other side of that scenario.

As expected, ICT rung the changes – seven of them – from the side which drew 1-1 last week in the league away to Dunfermline Athletic.

In came captain Sean Welsh, returning from injury, goalkeeper Cammy MacKay, defenders Wallace Duffy and Zak Delaney, winger Luis Longstaff and attackers Adam Brooks and Cillian Sheridan.

Calum Elliot’s main team news for Cowden was a debut for right-back Greg MacPherson, who signed during the week. He is the brother of their number nine forward, Ewan.

Cowdenbeath’s Zac Butterworth (left)  closes in on Inverness winger Luis Longstaff.  Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

The first chance fell to ex-Dundee front-man Sheridan in his first start since arriving on his short-team deal as his header from a Longstaff free-kick was cleared off the line by Jack Tait.

Cowden keeper Craig Hepburn was called into play on 14 minutes as his save with his feet diverted a Nathan Shaw drive over the crossbar.

The visitors were well organised, snappy and sharp, keeping ICT largely and distance. A long-range shot from Matty MacDonald flew a foot or so off target as a warning shot.

The teams went in goalless at the break and Ferguson had plenty to ponder.

It seemed as if Inverness were poised to make the breakthrough early in the second half, but Cowdenbeath skipper Robbie McNab was on hand to clear a shot from Brooks, stemming from a swift attack down the left.

A fan’s flag from the visitors’ end. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Moments later, Hepburn got down smartly to thwart Sheridan as he raced through on goal.

Sheridan was gifted a chance on 58 minutes when McNab’s misplaced pass fell in favour of the forward, but a brilliant challenge from Gregor Jordan stopped him in his tracks.

With 20 minutes to go, it was time for change when David Carson replaced Duffy, and Billy Mckay and Wotherspoon replaced Brooks and Sheridan.

The big-hitters were on as time ticked down dangerously for Inverness.

Thankfully for the hosts, Wotherspoon delivered a rousing finish from the edge of the box on 80 minutes to put ICT ahead and seal a nervy tie after he collected a pass from Welsh.

Five minutes later, Billy Mckay, from a Shaw assist, guided home a high finish to put gloss on the scoreline.

This was far from convincing, but this was all about getting through, by hook or by crook.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): MacKay 6, Duffy 6 (Carson 71), Ujdur 6, Devine 6, Delaney 6, Shaw 7, Gilmour 6, Welsh 6 (Davidson 90), Longstaff 7 (Lodovica 90), Brooks 6 (Mckay 71), Sheridan 6 (Wotherspoon 71).

Subs not used: Ridgers (GK), Harper, Hyde,  Thompson.

COWDENBEATH (4-1-4-1): Hepburn 7, Greg MacPherson 6, Jordan 6, McNab 6, Tait 6, McLaughlin 6 (Adam MacDonald 77), Jack 6 (Berry 56), Matty McDonald 6 (Chalmers 77), Butterworth 6, Docherty 6, Ewan MacPherson 6 (Cunningham 77).

Subs not used: Blair (GK),  Walker.

Referee: Graham Grainger.
Attendance: 1037.
Star Man: Luis Longstaff.

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Jags defender Nikola Ujdur is ready for his first taste of the Scottish Cup.
Nikola Ujdur targets shot at Premiership sides with Caley Thistle in Scottish Cup
Caley Jags captain Sean Welsh will relish his start against Cowdenbeath this Saturday.
Captain Sean Welsh will lead Caley Thistle out for Scottish Cup clash with Cowdenbeath
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson accepts the league is the priority for Caley Thistle but hopes to…
Defender Morgan Boyes wants more Caley Thistle clean sheets - and a run in the Scottish Cup for last season's runners-up. Image: SNS Group
Morgan Boyes eyes Scottish Cup run with Caley Thistle after last season's shock win…
It is felt the planned battery plant would help make Inverness Caledonian Thistle financially stable
Inverness Caley Thistle battery storage plan decision delayed for site visit
Daniel MacKay, in action for Inverness at Arbroath last season. Image: SNS Group
Daniel MacKay: Caley Thistle rising with belief and confidence under Duncan Ferguson
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson feels Caley Thistle showed how far they have come in disappointment at…
Former Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Duncan Shearer: New Ross County boss Derek Adams is testing the 'don't go back'…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: Goals remain the only statistic which matters
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle against Dunfermline. Image: SNS
David Wotherspoon says Dunfermline taunts made him more determined to secure result for Caley…