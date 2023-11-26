Teenager airlifted to hospital after crashing car into Caithness field

A 19-year old man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries after crashing his car into a field near Wick.

Police are on the hunt for information following the Caithness crash.

The incident happened on the B874 at Strath of Watten, between the A99 at North Road in Wick and the B870 at Watten, shortly after 3:55pm on Saturday, November 25.

The man, 19, was in a turquoise-coloured Volvo V70 car, which went off the road into a field.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car.

He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said in a statement: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw the Volvo car on the road before the incident, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone looking to contact Police Scotland with information should call 101 quoting reference 2133 of 25 November.