Teenager airlifted to hospital after crashing car into Caithness field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Teenager airlifted to hospital after crashing car into Caithness field

The 19-year-old was taken to ARI with serious injuries after the collision on the B874 at Strath of Watten.

By Bailey Moreton
coastguard helicopter airlifted to aberdeen
The man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A 19-year old man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries after crashing his car into a field near Wick.

Police are on the hunt for information following the Caithness crash.

The incident happened on the B874 at Strath of Watten, between the A99 at North Road in Wick and the B870 at Watten, shortly after 3:55pm on Saturday, November 25.

The man, 19, was in a turquoise-coloured Volvo V70 car, which went off the road into a field.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car.

He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said in a statement: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who saw the Volvo car on the road before the incident, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone looking to contact Police Scotland with information should call 101 quoting reference 2133 of 25 November.

A9 dualling: More than £300 million spent on sections where construction yet to begin

More from Highlands & Islands

An inquiry is being launched into the death of Chloe Morrison. Image: Morrison family/Andrew Smith/DC Thomson.
Inquiry to be held into the death of Highland nursery teacher Chloe Morrison
Alan Bithell reached a turning point in his battle with depression. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I beat my depression by helping others - and now it's my best form…
The Cairngorm Park Authority is planning to hold public consultation on whether a fire byelaw should be implemented. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A ban on fires in Cairngorm National Park? Park authority to consult public
Frances Quinn was devastated by the death of her son Scott. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'The pain of losing someone to suicide doesn't fade - but talking about it…
David Tennant as Dr Who, making a return for its 60th anniversary. Image: BBC.
Jacqueline Wake Young: David Tennant stars in Dr Who specials and fox steals show…
The Delny level crossing on the Inverness to Wick line in Easter Ross.
Highland rail line reopens after car struck by train on level crossing
The A882 near Wick.
Eight teenagers in people carrier crash taken to hospital after collision in Caithness
Highland Cinema, Fort William, Lochaber.
Fort William's Highland Cinema wins prestigious national award
Eileen More lost her son Fraser, 25, to suicide in April 2021. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Heartbroken Highland mum who lost son to suicide: 'There are so many people who…
Down the mine at Cononish.
Highlands gold miner Scotgold enters administration

Conversation