Dramatic late VAR heartache denies Aberdeen back-to-back league wins over Rangers

Striker Ester Sokler impressed in his first competitive start since signing for Aberdeen in a £300,000 deal in the summer transfer window.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen were denied back-to-back league wins over Rangers for the first time since 1993 by dramatic, late VAR heartache.

Prolific striker Bojan Miovski’s goal had put the Dons on course for successive league wins against the Ibrox club for 30 years.

However Aberdeen were left stunned when Rangers were awarded an injury-time penalty following a VAR review.

The spot-kick was awarded when Connor Goldson went down in the box following a slight tug on his shirt by Stefan Gartenmann.

James Tavernier converted the penalty in the fourth minute of injury-time.

It was an agonising end to the match for Aberdeen.

Dons supporters made their anger at the VAR decision clear at the final whistle when booing the match officials off the park.

Aberdeen were solid and composed in defence, aggressive and creative in midfield and dangerous in attack – and were nearly rewarded with three points.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Rangers in the Premiership at Pittdodrie. Image: SNS
Sokler and Miovski forge partnership

After 16 appearances off the bench, summer signing Ester Sokler was finally pitched in for his first competitive start for the Dons.

Aberdeen held off competition from Belgium, Austria and Slovenia to sign the 24-year-old in a £300,000 deal from  Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje.

Sokler signed a three-year deal and made an explosive debut when scoring four goals on his debut in a 9-0 pre-season friendly defeat of Highland League Turriff United in July.

Since then Sokler has had to be patient and wait for the opportunity to impress for the start.

Boss Barry Robson handed him that opportunity on the huge stage of a home clash against Rangers – and Sokler grabbed it.

The timing and understanding of Sokler and Miovski with runs and passes was almost telepathic and they could forge a formidable strike partnership.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler wins the ball from Rangers' Connor Goldson at Pittodrie on his first start for the Dons. Image: SNS
Both strikers were razor sharp and dragged the centre-backs across the back-line, giving the defence a torrid time.

They offered a regular out-ball for the midfield, held possession and caused a threat in attack.

When Sokler was replaced in the 69th minute he received a standing ovation from Aberdeen supporters.

Last season’s joint top scorer Duk has failed to rediscover the form of last term when he netted 18 goals in all competitions.

Duk, who has netted only three times this season, was on the bench again and Sokler laid down a strong argument to retain that starting slot with Miovski.

Sokler should have made a sensational start in the fourth minute when played clean through on goal by a weighted pass from Leighton Clarkson.

The striker powered upfield and with only the keeper to beat unleashed a 15-yard drive.

However keeper Jack Butland raced off his line to save the powerful drive.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler shoots against Rangers in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Magnificent Miovski stuns Rangers

Sokler quickly made amends by pitching in with an assist in the 11th minute when he rose to flick on a long ball upfield from keeper Kelle Roos.

The fheader picked out Bojan Miovski’s perfectly timed run as he exploded through a static Rangers back-line.

Miovski broke upfield between the two centre-backs then curled a fantastic 20 yard left-footed finish beyond Butland for his 11th goal of the season.

Prolific Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring his 11th goal of the season when netting against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Robson confirmed in the build up to this game that we wants to sign Miovski, contracted until summer 2026, on an extended deal.

Miovski’s redhot scoring form will inevitably put the striker on the radar of a number of clubs for the January transfer window –  which makes the need to sign him on an extended deal all the more pressing.

In the 30th minute Roos made a double save when diving to block a point-blank header from Leon Balogun.

Roos recovered immediately to collect John Lundstram’s header from the rebound.

In the 39th minute Jamie McGrath unleashed a vicious 18-yard drive that Butland did well to push wide.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during a Premiership match against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Rangers denied by the crossbar

In the 67th minute New Zealand international left-back James McGarry came on for Ryan Duncan to end a two month absence due to a hamstring injury.

The woodwork denied Rangers a leveller in the 72nd minute when Tom Lawrence unleashed a 25-yard half-volley that beat Roos only to crack off the crossbar.

Moments later Rangers again came close when a Balogun header from eight yards battered off the bar.

Aberdeen were denied a memorable win by a controversial VAR decision in injury time.

Goldson went to ground following a slight tug on his jersey by Gartenmann in the box.

Following a VAR review a penalty was awarded, and converted by James Tavernier.

It was very, very harsh on Aberdeen.

Rangers’ Connor Goldson goes down in the box after having his shirt pulled before he is awarded a penalty following a VAR check. Image: SNS

ABERDEEN (5-3-2): Roos 8; Devlin 7, Gartenmann 7, Rubezic, Jensen 7, Duncan 7 (McGarry 67); McGrath 8, Clarkson 7, Shinnie 7; Sokler 8 (Polvara 79), Miovski 8 (Duk 80).

Subs not used: Doohan, Barron, Gueye,  Hayes, MacDonald, Milne.

RANGERS (4-2-3-1): Butland 7; Tavernier 6, Goldson 7, Balogun 7, Barisic 6; Cifuentes 6, Lundstram 6; Lawrence 7 (McCausland 780, Cantwell 7 (Lammers 82), Sima 6 (Matondo 70); Danilo 6.

Subs not used: McCrorie, Vilmaz, Souttar, Dessers, Sterling, King.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 16,911

Man-of-the-match: Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen)

