Two people airlifted to hospital after suffering injury on fishing trawler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two people airlifted to hospital after suffering injury on fishing trawler

Stornoway Coastguard received a distress call in the early hours of this morning citing concern for two injured crew members onboard.

By Michelle Henderson
A clear view of the red and white Stornoway coastguard helicopter.
The coastguard helicopter from Stornoway was tasked to the scene, 100 nautical miles northwest of the Outer Hebrides. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Two people have been airlifted to hospital after being injured onboard a vessel off the coast of Lewis.

The crew members were onboard a fishing boat, located around 110 nautical miles northwest of the outer Hebrides when the incident happened.

Stornoway Coastguard received a distress call in the early hours of this morning citing concern for two injured souls onboard.

The coastguard helicopter from Stornoway took to the skies shortly after 4.30am, navigating in the pitch black to locate the vessel.

Crew members airlifted to hospital

Upon arrival, rescuers boarded the fishing trawler to assess the casualty’s injuries before winching them onboard the helicopter.

The pair were then airlifted to the Western Isles Hospital for further medical treatment.

It is unclear how the crew members were injured and what the extent of their injuries are.

Western Isles Hospital facade.
The crew members were airlifted to the Western Isles Hospital for further treatment. Image: Sandie Maciver/ DC Thomson.

In a statement, a spokeswoman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, said: HM Coastguard has coordinated the rescue of two crew members from a fishing vessel approx. 110NM northwest of the Isle of Lewis and Harris, after receiving a report of injuries onboard shortly before 4.30am today.

“The Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway was sent and transferred two people to Western Isles Hospital for onward care. Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team prepared and manned the helicopter landing site at the hospital.”

More from Highlands & Islands

First delivery of transition pieces to Port of Nigg for the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm.
'Milestone' moment for Moray West wind farm
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The murder inquiry in to the death of Ross MacGillivray in St Ninian Drive, Inverness Picture shows; The murder inquiry in to the death of Ross MacGillivray in St Ninian Drive, Inverness. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Pair reappear in court accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad
NHS Orkney
Scottish government could intervene in NHS Orkney over 'deteriorating financial performance'
\The Flying Scotsman
'Slam door' ban could mean the end of Flying Scotsman's 'authentic' carriageways
man attacked 16-year-old
Dingwall house guest bottled host during alcohol and drug-fuelled fight
Met Office snow and ice forecast.
'Hazardous conditions': Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice across the north, north…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Stephen Hughes admitted dangerous driving following the A9 crash Picture shows; A9 Crash aftermath. A9 near carrbridge. Supplied by Screengrab of P&J vid Date; Unknown
Dangerous driver looked 'like he was asleep' before A9 crash
Apartment 300's living room.
Inverness apartment with four balconies offers spectacular views of the city centre
Coul Links on the banks of Embo beach
Coul Links golf course plans could be REFUSED on environmental grounds
MacDonalds building in Fort William.
Police 'will speak to parents' after Fort William McDonald's bans under 18s