Two people airlifted to hospital after suffering injury on fishing trawler

Two people have been airlifted to hospital after being injured onboard a vessel off the coast of Lewis.

The crew members were onboard a fishing boat, located around 110 nautical miles northwest of the outer Hebrides when the incident happened.

Stornoway Coastguard received a distress call in the early hours of this morning citing concern for two injured souls onboard.

The coastguard helicopter from Stornoway took to the skies shortly after 4.30am, navigating in the pitch black to locate the vessel.

Crew members airlifted to hospital

Upon arrival, rescuers boarded the fishing trawler to assess the casualty’s injuries before winching them onboard the helicopter.

The pair were then airlifted to the Western Isles Hospital for further medical treatment.

It is unclear how the crew members were injured and what the extent of their injuries are.

In a statement, a spokeswoman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, said: HM Coastguard has coordinated the rescue of two crew members from a fishing vessel approx. 110NM northwest of the Isle of Lewis and Harris, after receiving a report of injuries onboard shortly before 4.30am today.

“The Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway was sent and transferred two people to Western Isles Hospital for onward care. Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team prepared and manned the helicopter landing site at the hospital.”