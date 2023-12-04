Man named following fatal crash in Caithness

A 47-year-old man has died following a two vehicle crash on a Caithness road.

Emergency services attended the incident on the B876 Wick to Castletown at Kirk at around 9.50am on Sunday.

Police have named the man who sadly died as Kevin Campbell, who was from the local area.

Mr Campbell, who was driving a black Mazda 2, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old driver of the other vehicle – a blue Seat Ateca – was taken to Caithness General Hospital and released following treatment for a minor injury.

His passenger, a 17-year-old male, was not injured.

The road was closed and re-opened around 5.30pm, and road policing officers are now appealing for information.

Police appeal for information following fatal crash in Caithness

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and his family have asked for privacy.

“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that could assist to get in touch.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1062 of Sunday December 3, 2023.