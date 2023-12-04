Man named following fatal crash in Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man named following fatal crash in Caithness

The incident involved a black Mazda 2 and a blue Seat Ateca on the B876 Wick to Castletown road at Kirk.

By Louise Glen
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Police Scotland. Image: Police Scotland.

A 47-year-old man has died following a two vehicle crash on a Caithness road.

Emergency services attended the incident on the B876 Wick to Castletown at Kirk at  around 9.50am on Sunday.

Police have named the man who sadly died as Kevin Campbell, who was from the local area.

Mr Campbell, who was driving a black Mazda 2, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old driver of the other vehicle – a blue Seat Ateca – was taken to Caithness General Hospital and released following treatment for a minor injury.

His passenger, a 17-year-old male, was not injured.

The road was closed and re-opened around 5.30pm, and road policing officers are now appealing for information.

Police appeal for information following fatal crash in Caithness

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and his family have asked for privacy.

“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that could assist to get in touch.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1062 of Sunday December 3, 2023.

 

