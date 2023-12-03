Highland road closed in both directions as police, firefighters and ambulance service attend serious crash

Two vehicles have been involved in a “serious” crash on a Highlands road.

The incident took place on the B876 Wick to Castletown road just before 10am.

Emergency services, including police, paramedics and fire crews, rushed to the scene near the junction with the B870.

Officers have closed the road in both directions and are advising motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

A fire service spokesman confirmed two appliances were dispatched just before 10am and have since left.

Crews worked to make the area safe.

A post shared online by police states: “The B876, Wick to Castletown road, is currently closed due to a serious collision.

“The crash, involving two vehicles, happened around 9.50am on Sunday, December 3 at the junction with the B870.

“Emergency services are at the scene. Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.”

More to follow.