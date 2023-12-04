Keith breeders buy top price lots at Nxtgen Simmental sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Keith breeders buy top price lots at Nxtgen Simmental sale

The sale topped at 28,000gns from the Coolcran herd in Northern Ireland.

By Katrina Macarthur
Coolcran Heidis Noreen sold for 26,000gns to Reece Simmers, Backmuir, Keith. Picture by MacGregor Photography.
The two top priced lots at 26,000gns and 18,000gns in the Simmental Cattle Society’s Nxtgen sale in Carlisle sold north to Keith breeders.

Overall, 38 lots sold to new homes, with 34 served/maiden heifers averaging £5,583.53 and 3 heifers calves cashing in at £5,180.

Judge Reece Simmers from Backmuir, Keith, backed his decision when he purchased his female champion for 26,000gns.

This was yearling heifer Coolcran Heidis Noreen, from Northern Irish breeders Shane and Paul McDonald, Co Fermanagh.

An AI daughter of the 14,000gns Saltire Impressive, and bred out of Coolcran Ellas Heidi, she stood reserve overall champion at the NI National Show at 9-months-old and inter-breed champion at Fermanagh County Show.

Backmuir also paid 5,000gns for Boars Head Karina 10, a two-year-old heifer from Rhys Grenham’s herd at Crowborough, East Sussex.

She is by Islavale Jammydodger and is in-calf to Blackford Galaxy.

The second top price at 18,000gns sold to Ryan and Lewis Smith, of Towiemore, Drummuir.

They forked out the money for the reserve champion female from Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House herd at Bathgate, West Lothian.

The overall champion and reserve winners pictured at the pre-sale show at Borderway Mart, Carlisle. 

This was April 2022-born Overhill House Neva, a daughter of the 26,000gns Pistyll Kingsman, which bred the breed record holder at 46,000gns for Overhill House Neo at Stirling in October.

Bred out of Overhill House Kitty Kat, she is one of the first daughters to be offered for sale by Kingsman.

The Barlow family’s Denzies herd in Lancs sold two at 10,000gns apiece.

This included January 2022-born heifer Denzies Melody 48, by Blackford Galaxy, to Messrs Bulmer, North Yorkshire, and Denzies Melody 52, by Denzies Hamish, to Messrs Steggles, Norfolk.

The last lot through the ring, the champion weaned calf, from the Stronach family, Keith, sold for 9,000gns to Messrs Burns, High Bonnybridge, Stirling.

This was Islavale Peaches, the first heifer to be sold by Islavale Lucifer, and bred out of the Ranfurly Confederate dam, Islavale Honeypot.

She stood junior champion at Stars of the Future Calf Show in Stirling.

The Stronachs also sold the second prize to the champion, Islavale Ashley 9, for 7,000gns.

By Coose Lincoln, she sold to Messrs Anderson & Son, Oxton, Lauder.

While others sold between 5,000gns and 6,000gns, Billy and Anne MacPherson’s Blackford herd from near Inverness, sold heifers to 4,000gns twice.

This was Blackford Nalla, by Glenturk Legend, to Messrs Bulmer, and Blackford Nadia, by the same sire to Messrs Scrivens, Shrewley, Warwickshire.

