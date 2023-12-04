Keith breeders buy top price lots at Nxtgen Simmental sale

The two top priced lots at 26,000gns and 18,000gns in the Simmental Cattle Society’s Nxtgen sale in Carlisle sold north to Keith breeders.

Overall, 38 lots sold to new homes, with 34 served/maiden heifers averaging £5,583.53 and 3 heifers calves cashing in at £5,180.

Judge Reece Simmers from Backmuir, Keith, backed his decision when he purchased his female champion for 26,000gns.

This was yearling heifer Coolcran Heidis Noreen, from Northern Irish breeders Shane and Paul McDonald, Co Fermanagh.

An AI daughter of the 14,000gns Saltire Impressive, and bred out of Coolcran Ellas Heidi, she stood reserve overall champion at the NI National Show at 9-months-old and inter-breed champion at Fermanagh County Show.

Backmuir also paid 5,000gns for Boars Head Karina 10, a two-year-old heifer from Rhys Grenham’s herd at Crowborough, East Sussex.

She is by Islavale Jammydodger and is in-calf to Blackford Galaxy.

The second top price at 18,000gns sold to Ryan and Lewis Smith, of Towiemore, Drummuir.

They forked out the money for the reserve champion female from Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House herd at Bathgate, West Lothian.

This was April 2022-born Overhill House Neva, a daughter of the 26,000gns Pistyll Kingsman, which bred the breed record holder at 46,000gns for Overhill House Neo at Stirling in October.

Bred out of Overhill House Kitty Kat, she is one of the first daughters to be offered for sale by Kingsman.

The Barlow family’s Denzies herd in Lancs sold two at 10,000gns apiece.

This included January 2022-born heifer Denzies Melody 48, by Blackford Galaxy, to Messrs Bulmer, North Yorkshire, and Denzies Melody 52, by Denzies Hamish, to Messrs Steggles, Norfolk.

The last lot through the ring, the champion weaned calf, from the Stronach family, Keith, sold for 9,000gns to Messrs Burns, High Bonnybridge, Stirling.

This was Islavale Peaches, the first heifer to be sold by Islavale Lucifer, and bred out of the Ranfurly Confederate dam, Islavale Honeypot.

She stood junior champion at Stars of the Future Calf Show in Stirling.

The Stronachs also sold the second prize to the champion, Islavale Ashley 9, for 7,000gns.

By Coose Lincoln, she sold to Messrs Anderson & Son, Oxton, Lauder.

While others sold between 5,000gns and 6,000gns, Billy and Anne MacPherson’s Blackford herd from near Inverness, sold heifers to 4,000gns twice.

This was Blackford Nalla, by Glenturk Legend, to Messrs Bulmer, and Blackford Nadia, by the same sire to Messrs Scrivens, Shrewley, Warwickshire.