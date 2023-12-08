Nairn stroke survivor spreads festive cheer with magical post box toppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nairn stroke survivor spreads festive cheer with magical post box toppers

Caroline Mackay, 70, took up crocheting to help rebuild the strength in her hands after she fell ill ten years ago.

By Ross Hempseed
Caroline Mackay of Nairn has spent the past few years as part of the Yarnbombers crocheting group. Image: Caroline Mackay.
Caroline Mackay of Nairn has spent the past few years as part of the Yarnbombers crocheting group. Image: Caroline Mackay.

When Caroline Mackay suffered a stroke ten years ago, she lost all feeling in her left side and the ability to speak for weeks.

It left the 70-year-old unable to use her hands effectively, which meant she unable to continue pursuing her passion for knitting- a craft she had learned from her mother at age five.

But she has thankfully found joy in using her hands again by taking up crocheting and creating incredible post box toppers.

She is part of local group, the Yarnbombers, who together create cute crocheted scenes and figures which are on display around Nairn spreading joy to the community.

Postbox toppers featuring snowmen and a Christmas tree.
Some of Caroline’s creations including three snowman around a Xmas tree. Image: Caroline Mackay.

Caroline loves to cheer people up with her crocheted creations

Caroline initially started creating her bespoke toppers as a way to cheer people up during the pandemic.

“When Covid hit I was bored as heck, so I thought I would try this post box toppers thing out,” she added.

“It was my family that said, ‘You need to start doing something to get your hands going’. I tried knitting, but couldn’t hold the two needles.

“I went and tried crocheting and was able to do it since it was only one needle and a hook. It took me a good while to get back into it, so I kept things easy to begin with.”

Crocheted postbox topper in Nairn.
Ms Mackay usually attaches the toppers to post boxes around the town of Nairn. Image: Caroline Mackay.

She said the pandemic was “such a depressing time” that she had to do something joyful, but admits at the start she wasn’t very good and is embarrassed by some of her first creations.

In fact she originally went out under the cover of darkness to put up her early creations, but was soon found out.

Ironically, Caroline says these early toppers are the ones she is most proud of because they represent how far she has come and her resilience to make it through to the other side.

She said: “The fact that I actually started it and I wasn’t confident in myself but I wanted to do something to cheer folk, that is what I am most proud of.”

Ms Mackay is happy to sit on the sofa and crochet away on an evening. Image: Caroline Mackay.

‘I am still able to do something of worth’

During Caroline’s time crocheting, she has produced more than 200 toppers featuring penguins, angels, Christmas trees and Santa Claus.

She says people often comment on how talented she is, but says if she can do it anyone can.

She has been encouraged to continue creating the toppers after the positive feedback from locals and visitors to Nairn, and interest is so high that she has had to put together a ‘trail map’ so people can find them dotted around the town.

Postbox topper featuring skiing penguins in Nairn.
An adorable scene of some penguins skiing down a slope, located close to Sainsburys in Nairn. Image: Caroline Mackay.

She says now the Yarnbombers have taken off, her home is now overrun with balls of wool.

She enjoys sitting on the sofa and crocheting while watching TV and is always amazed at seeing the many post box toppers other members have created around Nairn.

“It has taught me that I am still able to do something of worth – I might not be able to do things as well as others, but I can still do them and be proud of what I can achieve,” she said.

