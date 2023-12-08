Double delight as Caley Thistle boss and striker win top monthly award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Double delight as Caley Thistle boss and striker win top monthly award

Manager Duncan Ferguson and forward David Wotherspoon are November's Championship winners.

Paul Chalk
The SPFL Championship Glen's manager and player-of-the-month, Duncan Ferguson and David Wotherspoon, of Caley Thistle.
An unbeaten month led to Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson winning November’s SPFL Championship Glen’s manager-of-the-month award.

And red-hot striker David Wotherspoon made it a Highland double as he netted the player-of-the-month prize.

The Inverness boss, who replaced Billy Dodds in late September, has guided his side from bottom spot up to seventh place with a series of positive results.

Nathan Shaw’s fine finish to a smart team move helped ICT hold leaders Dundee United 1-1 at Tannadice on November 4.

They followed that with one of their most impressive displays of the season as goals from David Wotherspoon and Billy Mckay, as well as an own goal, secured a 3-1 victory against visitors Ayr United.

ICT were then moments away from beating Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park, but left Fife with a 1-1 draw as a result of Lewis McCann leveller three minutes from time.

Inverness also moved into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup at the end of last month thanks to a 2-0 home win against Cowdenbeath, which has earned them a tie on January 20 against another Lowland League team, Broomhill.

ICT suffered their first defeat under Ferguson’s tenure last weekend when they slipped to a last-gasp 2-1 loss against title-chasing Raith Rovers at the Caledonian Stadium.

Former St Johnstone star Wotherspoon, 33, has been a smash hit during his short time with ICT, scoring three goals in six matches.

Ferguson is currently urging the board of directors to try and secure a deal for the player beyond January when his short-term contract expires, having been the boss’ first signing in October.

Reaction to a first prize for Ferguson

Ferguson said when collecting his prize: “I’d like to thank the players and the staff for all their hard work in helping me receive this award. We had a great month and let’s hope it can continue.”

Colin Matthews, chief executive officer of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Duncan Ferguson’s ambition has really shone through since he took the helm at Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the end of September.

“Following a month of strong performances, he was the clear choice to be named Glen’s manager-of-the month for November.

“Winning their first league game of the season under his leadership, the club has gone from strength to strength, turning the corner very quickly to be seen as real contenders for the top four league spots.”

This Saturday, the Highlanders head for Hampden knowing a victory against an off-form Queen’s Park might see them leapfrog Ayr United into sixth spot.

They will then tackle basement side Morton at Cappielow in a rearranged match on Tuesday before hosting Arbroath next Saturday.

