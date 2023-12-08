Double delight as Caley Thistle boss and striker win top monthly award

An unbeaten month led to Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson winning November’s SPFL Championship Glen’s manager-of-the-month award.

And red-hot striker David Wotherspoon made it a Highland double as he netted the player-of-the-month prize.

The Inverness boss, who replaced Billy Dodds in late September, has guided his side from bottom spot up to seventh place with a series of positive results.

Nathan Shaw’s fine finish to a smart team move helped ICT hold leaders Dundee United 1-1 at Tannadice on November 4.

They followed that with one of their most impressive displays of the season as goals from David Wotherspoon and Billy Mckay, as well as an own goal, secured a 3-1 victory against visitors Ayr United.

ICT were then moments away from beating Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park, but left Fife with a 1-1 draw as a result of Lewis McCann leveller three minutes from time.

Inverness also moved into the fourth round of the Scottish Cup at the end of last month thanks to a 2-0 home win against Cowdenbeath, which has earned them a tie on January 20 against another Lowland League team, Broomhill.

ICT suffered their first defeat under Ferguson’s tenure last weekend when they slipped to a last-gasp 2-1 loss against title-chasing Raith Rovers at the Caledonian Stadium.

Former St Johnstone star Wotherspoon, 33, has been a smash hit during his short time with ICT, scoring three goals in six matches.

Ferguson is currently urging the board of directors to try and secure a deal for the player beyond January when his short-term contract expires, having been the boss’ first signing in October.

Congratulations to @ICTFC's David Wotherspoon, who has been presented with the @cinchuk Championship Player of the Month award for November! 🏆#cinchChamp pic.twitter.com/yU6eufiGFZ — SPFL (@spfl) December 8, 2023

Reaction to a first prize for Ferguson

Ferguson said when collecting his prize: “I’d like to thank the players and the staff for all their hard work in helping me receive this award. We had a great month and let’s hope it can continue.”

Colin Matthews, chief executive officer of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Duncan Ferguson’s ambition has really shone through since he took the helm at Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the end of September.

“Following a month of strong performances, he was the clear choice to be named Glen’s manager-of-the month for November.

“Winning their first league game of the season under his leadership, the club has gone from strength to strength, turning the corner very quickly to be seen as real contenders for the top four league spots.”

This Saturday, the Highlanders head for Hampden knowing a victory against an off-form Queen’s Park might see them leapfrog Ayr United into sixth spot.

They will then tackle basement side Morton at Cappielow in a rearranged match on Tuesday before hosting Arbroath next Saturday.