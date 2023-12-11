Loch Ness ready for a starring role as cult TV classic Super Gran nears big-screen treatment

Loch Ness looks set for another stint on the big screen – thanks to the likely reboot of a popular children’s TV show.

Cult classic Super Gran is expected to be the latest British kids’ show to get the feature-length treatment, following in the recent footsteps of Paddington and Peter Rabbit.

The programme originally ran between 1985 and 1987.

It follows the story of Willard, a 12-year-old London schoolboy with dyslexia.

Fed up with people calling him names, he goes to stay with his Scottish grandmother for Christmas.

Willard discovers his gran has superpowers and a secret spy base beneath Loch Ness.

Where has the movie hype for Super Gran come from?

Welsh writer Keri Collins created a script based on the series.

And that script now holds the title of the UK’s best unproduced screenplay.

Collins bought the option to Super Gran around five years ago in the hope of one day taking it to the big screen.

That seems a very likely scenario now after it topped this year’s prestigious Brit List.

Since the list was established in 2007, a total of 82 scripts which featured in the list went on to be produced.

Those films have won 27 major awards and earned more than $2bn at the box office.

Among the scripts featured were The King’s Speech, The Danish Girl and The Favourite – all of which went on to win an Oscar.

Collins told the BBC: “Super Gran was the one that got me really excited as this was the one show I always watched on TV and loved.

“It has sold hundreds of thousands of books and was a very popular TV show. So I know there’s a huge nostalgic audience there made up of people like me.

“And if my two (children) are anything to go by, they love a fun action-packed story.”

Super Gran’s Scottish links don’t end at Loch Ness

Super Gran was initially a series of books by Scottish writer Forrest Wilson.

The titular character gains superpowers after accidentally being hit by a magic ray.

Granny Smith then uses those powers to protect the residents of Chiselton from a series of villains.

Scottish actress Gudrun Ure starred as the tartan-clad superhero, with Iain Cuthbertson playing her nemesis, the Scunner Campbell.

Billy Connolly performed the show’s theme song.