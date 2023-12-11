Loch Ness ready for a starring role as cult TV classic Super Gran nears big-screen treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch Ness ready for a starring role as cult TV classic Super Gran nears big-screen treatment

A script based on the 1980s children's TV series recently won a prestigious accolade.

By Stuart Findlay
Gudrun Ure starred as Super Gran in the 1980s. Image: ITV/Shutterstock
Loch Ness looks set for another stint on the big screen – thanks to the likely reboot of a popular children’s TV show.

Cult classic Super Gran is expected to be the latest British kids’ show to get the feature-length treatment, following in the recent footsteps of Paddington and Peter Rabbit.

The programme originally ran between 1985 and 1987.

It follows the story of Willard, a 12-year-old London schoolboy with dyslexia.

Fed up with people calling him names, he goes to stay with his Scottish grandmother for Christmas.

Willard discovers his gran has superpowers and a secret spy base beneath Loch Ness.

Where has the movie hype for Super Gran come from?

Welsh writer Keri Collins created a script based on the series.

And that script now holds the title of the UK’s best unproduced screenplay.

Collins bought the option to Super Gran around five years ago in the hope of one day taking it to the big screen.

That seems a very likely scenario now after it topped this year’s prestigious Brit List.

Since the list was established in 2007, a total of 82 scripts which featured in the list went on to be produced.

Loch Ness has a key role to play in the Super Gran story. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Those films have won 27 major awards and earned more than $2bn at the box office.

Among the scripts featured were The King’s Speech, The Danish Girl and The Favourite – all of which went on to win an Oscar.

Collins told the BBC: “Super Gran was the one that got me really excited as this was the one show I always watched on TV and loved.

“It has sold hundreds of thousands of books and was a very popular TV show. So I know there’s a huge nostalgic audience there made up of people like me.

“And if my two (children) are anything to go by, they love a fun action-packed story.”

Super Gran’s Scottish links don’t end at Loch Ness

Super Gran was initially a series of books by Scottish writer Forrest Wilson.

The titular character gains superpowers after accidentally being hit by a magic ray.

Granny Smith then uses those powers to protect the residents of Chiselton from a series of villains.

Billy Connolly performed the Super Gran theme song. Image: ITV/Shutterstock

Scottish actress Gudrun Ure starred as the tartan-clad superhero, with Iain Cuthbertson playing her nemesis, the Scunner Campbell.

Billy Connolly performed the show’s theme song.

Conversation