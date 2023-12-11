Inverness craft shop owner on ‘big risk’ paying off at Victorian Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness craft shop owner on ‘big risk’ paying off at Victorian Market

The mum-daughter team took over an existing business in the shopping arcade and remodelled it as their own.

By Alex Banks
Marnie Mackenzie, who believes the Victorian Market is becoming a "community hub", with her daughter Sarah and their pet Charlie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The owner of an Inverness crafts shop believes the risk of taking on their own shop has paid off.

Marnie Mackenzie owns Triquerta Crafts in the Victorian Market with her daughter Sarah.

The mum-and-daughter team remodelled Ancestral Names and moved units after taking over two years ago.

Now the business offers crafts from 115 local artists and Marnie feels the 19th century shopping arcade is “awakening from a long sleep”.

Hard work paying off at Triquerta Crafts in Victorian Market

Marnie believes the “huge risk” of taking over from Ancestral Names has paid off and is loving life at the Victorian Market.

The pair, who worked at the shop before taking charge, have now changed its name to suit the new operation.

They have also moved units due to the addition of the Victorian Market food hall.

Marnie said: “Originally we worked for someone in the old part of the Victorian Market.

“During lockdown the owner offered us a chance to buy it and also let us slowly start to introduce a Scottish crafts section.

Marnie (right) with her daughter Sarah and pet Charlie inside the Triquerta Crafts shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“When he decided to close, we took the brave step to purchase the business and work really hard to make it our own.

“We’re really fortunate to have our business in such an old and historic building.

“The market is also becoming busier now – from April up until the end of October we have been swamped.

“Even now when it’s quieter you are still seeing more people come through the door than this time last year.”

Relationship with crafters is ‘key’

The business buys directly from local artists rather than offering a percentage or renting shelf space.

Marnie said: “When we opened we reached out to different crafters. Now we have 115 and we’re yet to lose one.

“That relationship is really important to us, we invest in them rather than just offering shelf space.

“That way they can reinvest in materials and improve their stock.”

The shop also offers heraldic history prints and surname prints as well as fully licensed swords.

Marnie and Sarah Mackenzie opened the doors of the Triquerta Crafts in the Victorian Market two years ago. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Marnie also wants to have a strong relationship with other Victorian Market businesses as well as customers.

She added: “Businesses here really support each other and it feels like an extra family in ways.

“You come into work in the morning and are able to chat with anyone – it really is a special place.

“We are all keen to work together and bring forward the Inverness community here.

“The market is going to grow and grow as will the tourist season here.

“But it’s also key to remember the locals, as we wouldn’t even be here without them.”

Feel-good factor at Victorian Market

Marnie said the market is “awakening from a long sleep” and has praised the community feel.

More opportunities and events are taking place throughout the shopping arcade, according to Marnie.

She said: “The market has a lovely feel about the place – right now there is a great Christmas buzz.

“Charities such as Mikeysline have hosted big events here recently, it’s amazing to see the success.

“We’re really fortunate to have our business in what’s turning into a massive community hub.

Marnie said the feel-good factor has been helped by manager Cameron MacFarlane.

She added: “Cameron is doing a brilliant job from our perspective – he’s brought back the community feel.

“It’s absolutely fantastic because more locals are now re-discovering the market.”

