Inverness craft shop owner on ‘big risk’ paying off at Victorian Market

The owner of an Inverness crafts shop believes the risk of taking on their own shop has paid off.

Marnie Mackenzie owns Triquerta Crafts in the Victorian Market with her daughter Sarah.

The mum-and-daughter team remodelled Ancestral Names and moved units after taking over two years ago.

Now the business offers crafts from 115 local artists and Marnie feels the 19th century shopping arcade is “awakening from a long sleep”.

Hard work paying off at Triquerta Crafts in Victorian Market

Marnie believes the “huge risk” of taking over from Ancestral Names has paid off and is loving life at the Victorian Market.

The pair, who worked at the shop before taking charge, have now changed its name to suit the new operation.

They have also moved units due to the addition of the Victorian Market food hall.

Marnie said: “Originally we worked for someone in the old part of the Victorian Market.

“During lockdown the owner offered us a chance to buy it and also let us slowly start to introduce a Scottish crafts section.

“When he decided to close, we took the brave step to purchase the business and work really hard to make it our own.

“We’re really fortunate to have our business in such an old and historic building.

“The market is also becoming busier now – from April up until the end of October we have been swamped.

“Even now when it’s quieter you are still seeing more people come through the door than this time last year.”

Relationship with crafters is ‘key’

The business buys directly from local artists rather than offering a percentage or renting shelf space.

Marnie said: “When we opened we reached out to different crafters. Now we have 115 and we’re yet to lose one.

“That relationship is really important to us, we invest in them rather than just offering shelf space.

“That way they can reinvest in materials and improve their stock.”

The shop also offers heraldic history prints and surname prints as well as fully licensed swords.

Marnie also wants to have a strong relationship with other Victorian Market businesses as well as customers.

She added: “Businesses here really support each other and it feels like an extra family in ways.

“You come into work in the morning and are able to chat with anyone – it really is a special place.

“We are all keen to work together and bring forward the Inverness community here.

“The market is going to grow and grow as will the tourist season here.

“But it’s also key to remember the locals, as we wouldn’t even be here without them.”

Feel-good factor at Victorian Market

Marnie said the market is “awakening from a long sleep” and has praised the community feel.

More opportunities and events are taking place throughout the shopping arcade, according to Marnie.

She said: “The market has a lovely feel about the place – right now there is a great Christmas buzz.

“Charities such as Mikeysline have hosted big events here recently, it’s amazing to see the success.

“We’re really fortunate to have our business in what’s turning into a massive community hub.

Marnie said the feel-good factor has been helped by manager Cameron MacFarlane.

She added: “Cameron is doing a brilliant job from our perspective – he’s brought back the community feel.

“It’s absolutely fantastic because more locals are now re-discovering the market.”