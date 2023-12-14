Deryck Renton and his ‘outrageous’ ties: Fitting tribute to much-loved Ellon teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Deryck Renton and his ‘outrageous’ ties: Fitting tribute to much-loved Ellon teacher

'Iconic' Ellon Academy teacher Deryck Renton's legions of friends, colleagues and former pupils have the chance to own one of the late 'legend's famous ties.

By Calum Petrie
Much-loved Ellon Academy languages teacher Deryck Renton was known for having a wacky tie for every occasion. Image: Sarah Kyle
Much-loved Ellon Academy languages teacher Deryck Renton was known for having a wacky tie for every occasion. Image: Sarah Kyle

Deryck Renton was a well-loved teacher with an eccentric taste for “loud and outrageous” ties.

Now his legions of friends, colleagues and former pupils are being given the chance to own one, and with it a piece of Ellon Academy history.

A modern languages teacher at the school from the early 1990s until his retirement in 2018, Deryck also taught cookery at the school.

Having been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in April this year, he died in July, a week before his 68th birthday.

Generations of pupils and teachers were left mourning the loss of an “iconic” figure.

But that same community are fulfilling his last wish, which has left Ellon Academy covered in his vast collection of 104 weird and wonderful ties.

They’ll be on display in the school until the end of term, while they’re auctioned off on Ebay to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Deryck Renton: ‘His ties were a part of who he was’

Deryck no doubt owned more ties in his time, but there are 104 currently subject to a bidding war. Image: Sarah Kyle

Fran Tomlinson, a geography teacher at the school, used to carshare to work with Deryck.

“His thing was to come into school in a black shirt, every day a black shirt, with these outrageous ties,” she said.

“He had a tie for every day and every occasion. A remembrance tie, a Christmas tie, a Pride tie, ties for teaching French in, ties for teaching German in.

“Often kids would get him a tie as a gift, and the more loud and outrageous the better.

“He was eccentric in the best sense, and his ties were part of who he was.”

And indeed, part of his legacy, as Fran explains.

Deryck Renton’s extensive – and eccentric – tie collection is on display at Ellon Academy. Image: Sarah Kyle

“When he told me that he had terminal cancer, he asked me if I would use his ties to raise money for Cancer Research.

“Only a few hours after putting a post up on Facebook we’ve raised over £500.

“We’ve been inundated with people wanting a piece of Ellon Academy history.

“I’m just so touched by the response, and that so many people want one of his ties.

“Deryck would have been delighted.”

Rubik’s Cube tie the early leader in charity auction

The famous Rubik’s Cube tie (right) is leading the early bidding. Image: Sarah Kyle

At the time of going to press, a particularly zany Rubik’s Cube tie was setting the pace with 30 bids within a few hours.

One former pupil described Deryck as “iconic”, and when speaking to those who knew him, it’s clear why people would want to own one of his famous ties.

“Deryck was a genuinely well-loved man,” added Fran.

‘Immensely intelligent and immensely funny’: Deryck Renton. Image supplied by family

“The kids called him a legend, or ‘ledge’, but he really was a legend. They referred to him as ‘DJ Renton’ and they all just loved him.

“He was loved by the academic kids and he was loved by those who struggled academically or had challenging behaviour.

“He was immensely intelligent – he could speak French, German, Russian, Italian and even a few words of Chinese. And he was immensely funny too, and just popular with everyone.

“At least two current members of the department are former pupils of Deryck’s, so that tells you something.”

To bid for one of Deryck’s ties, simply search ‘DJ Deryck Renton ties as worn at Ellon Academy’ on Ebay.

More from Education

More than 70 runners took part in the annual Jingle Jog. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Santa on the run as Inverness Campus hosts biggest festive Jingle Jog
Education Scotland said the school still had progress to make following the body's most recent inspection. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Parents told Northfield Academy has made 'insufficient progress' raising standards
David Stewart discovered nurse Flora Ferguson received a grant to buy a motorbike under the new health scheme
Biker nurses and minimum wage for doctors: How the Highlands were way ahead of…
Tarradale Primary School performing at the P&J christmas concert 2023
Watch the fantastic festive performances from The Press and Journal Christmas Concert 2023 in…
Smithton Primary School performing in the 2023 P&J Christmas Concert in Inverness
WATCH: Smithton Primary School perform Your Song and more at The P&J Christmas Concert…
Culbokie Primary School singing at the P&J Christmas Concert 2023
WATCH: Culbokie Primary School perform Candlelight Carol and Do You Hear What I Hear?…
Stagecoach Performing Arts performing at the 2023 P&J Christmas Concert
WATCH: Stagecoach Performing Arts sing We Wish You a Merry Christmas and more at…
Raigmore Primary School performing at the P&J Christmas Concert 2023
WATCH: Raigmore Primary School perform Jingle Bells and Mary's Boy Child at The P&J…
Tarradale Primary School performing at the P&J christmas concert 2023
WATCH: Tarradale Primary School sing It Was on a Starry Night and more at…
Inshes Primary School singing at the P&J christmas concert 2023
WATCH: Inshes Primary School perform Rudolf The Red-nosed Reindeer and more at The P&J…

Conversation