Not the most wonderful time of the year? Help is in hand across the north-east, Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Not the most wonderful time of the year? Help is in hand across the north-east, Highlands and Islands

Suicide prevention groups urge everyone to download lifesaving app - to help yourself and others.

By Lindsay Bruce
Christmas is the perfect time to download the suicide prevention app, say health experts.
Christmas is the perfect time to download the suicide prevention app, say health experts.

“Christmas isn’t always picture perfect, but being able to talk about that could actually save lives.”

That’s the message of Vicky Henderson, who is part of an Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership group tackling suicide prevention.

For alongside the merriment and joy many will encounter over the holiday period, it’s a time known to magnify the pain of bereavement, feelings of isolation, and the pressures of financial worry.

All of which, she says, are known contributing factors for suicide in the north of Scotland.

Real talk

“I think we’re beginning to see a change in conversation at this time of year, be that within local communities or on social media. That the festivities are not perfect for everybody.

Vicky Henderson who is encouraging the downloading of the suicide prevention app
Vicky Henderson who works in the field of suicide prevention.<br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We certainly know from our ongoing work that issues such as debt and relationship breakdowns are prevailing factors when someone has died by suicide here in the north-east.”

But hope is out there in the form of a mobile phone app.

Available for any smartphone, the free Prevent Suicide app is for people in the north-east or in the Highlands & Islands.

It offers help if you are struggling before or during a crisis, but it’s also a tool for anyone wanting to be equipped to help others.

Everyone should download it

“We want to create communities where suicide is everyone’s business,” added Vicky

“This means educating and empowering people to be able to talk about it, be that your hairdresser or postie. The app really does help with that.

“And if you are struggling yourself, take a minute now and download the app.”

You can download the suicide prevention app for your area by using your smartphone camera to scan these QR codes.

With 139,000 users since it launched in the north-east in 2016 and thousands more through Highlands and Islands counterpart, the suicide prevention app offers easy-to- access support, no matter where you live in the north of Scotland.

Help yourself, and others

Siobhan Leen is NHS Highland’s Health Improvement Specialist.

She added: “It is very important to keep promoting that this is available to anyone who may need it.

“This can include someone in distress, a family member or loved one, or practitioners working in Highland communities.

The Prevent Suicide app.

“It also includes guidance on what members of the public can do to help someone who is feeling suicidal.”

Including conversational support tools, there’s also a section on signs to look out for, and what you can do to help.

“We know Christmas can be a tough time for many people. We would encourage everyone to download the app to have it on hand. It’s a way to help look after ourselves, and to keep an eye on our loved ones this festive period.”

“We are delighted to be working with the Press and Journal to raise awareness of this vital resource.”

Happiness is possible again

Fiona Weir of Shirley’s Space in Crimond – one of the organisations that helped develop the app – spoke to the Press and Journal recently about her own journey with loss through suicide.

Fiona Weir of Shirley’s Space, Peterhead.

Both her husband and son died by suicide and in the aftermath of losing her child Fiona confessed to being “in a very dark place” herself.

She said: “I had a plan. I did. Thankfully I didn’t go through with it. I kept thinking about those I would leave behind and instead I fought back.”

Recently remarried, she added: “There is a road to happiness again. I’m grateful I didn’t choose to end my life because I have a good life today. There is hope.”

  • If you need to speak to someone confidentially, the Samaritans are available day or night, on 116 123.
  • You can also call Breathing Space on 0800 83 85 87 or scan the QR codes above to download the free app.

More from Highlands & Islands

Fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie has become a charity ambassador for Mikeysline
Black Isle fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie whose tartan has been worn by Justin Bieber…
Cocaine seizure
Stornoway skipper arrested after £96 million of cocaine seized on boat in the Atlantic
Hogwart's Express on the Glenfinnan Viaduct
'What next - handrails up Ben Nevis?': Fury at 'Hogwarts Express' slam door ruling
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
'Sinister' sex attacker has no memory of Highland hotel room assault
New tennants, Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester who hope to open the bar early next year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'An opportunity of a lifetime': New Rose Street Foundry bar to open in the…
Fiona the 'world's loneliest sheep' now lives with Ben Best at Dalscone Farm. Image: Muckle media
'Are ewe OK?': Superstar sheep Fiona uses stardom to help others feeling isolated
Thainstone House Hotel, near Inverurie.
Restructuring and other costs push Crerar Hotels deeper into the red
West Coast Railway Company Ltd - owners of the 'Hogwarts Express' - have lost their legal fight. Image: Stephen Lawson/Edinburgh Elite media
'Hogwarts Express' operator loses High Court challenge over door safety
Port of Cromarty Firth.
Port of Cromarty Firth expecting record-breaking cruise passenger numbers
Robert McCubbin, market construction manager, Cameron MacFarlane, the market manager, and David Haas, Inverness City manager, ion the Victorian Market Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Four more businesses - and the return of the model train - for Victorian…