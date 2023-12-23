Watch: Footage of Crown Street horror crash released as driver found guilty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Watch: Footage of Crown Street horror crash released as driver found guilty

A jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court took just over an hour to return their verdict on drink-driver George 'Brian' Alden.

By David McPhee
George 'Brian' Alden has been found guilty of injuring his former partner in a high speed car crash. Image: DC Thomson.
George 'Brian' Alden has been found guilty of injuring his former partner in a high speed car crash. Image: DC Thomson.

A barman has been found guilty of causing serious injury to his ex-girlfriend in a high-speed Aberdeen city centre car crash.

George ‘Brian’ Alden was on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of endangering the life of Chantelle Eisma-Clinch by driving his red Citroen C4 dangerously while being pursued by police cars.

Alden, 36, accelerated to more than double the speed limit before mounting a pavement and colliding with railings on Crown Street in the city centre of Aberdeen on October 11 last year.

The car then flipped over and ended up on its roof in the middle of the street.

As a result of the crash, Ms Eisma-Clinch spent around two weeks in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Exclusive footage of Crown Street crash

A jury of eight men and six women took just over an hour to find Alden guilty of the alternative charge of causing serious injury to Ms Eisma-Clinch by driving dangerously while under the influence of alcohol.

They did not find him guilty of endangering her life.

He was also found guilty of assaulting her on the night of the crash by seizing her around the neck, pushing her against railings and shoving her to the ground.

Alden, a father-of-four, had already admitted charges of failing to stop on being requested to by police and two charges of using pneumatic tyres that were in breach of the Road Traffic Act.

He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified at the time of the crash.

Sheriff Ian Wallace informed Alden, who is originally from Balloch in West Dunbartonshire, that he had been “convicted by the jury of a serious offence”.

He remanded him in custody and disqualified him from driving until his sentence date.

Alden violently assaulted former partner

During a four-day trial, jurors heard details about a toxic relationship between Alden and Ms Eisma-Clinch that culminated in them meeting up at Exodus Nightclub at around 1am on October 11 last year.

An argument ensued, with Alden storming out of the club followed by Ms Eisma-Clinch.

She told the court that Alden told her he was going to drive home and knowing he was drunk she wanted to stop him so she followed him along Belmont Street and onto Union Street.

As the pair entered the darkness of Diamond Street, Alden lunged at Ms Eisma-Clinch and grabbed her violently around the throat, pushing her into a bin.

He then grabbed her by the hair before clamping his hands around her throat once more.

Alden told police he shouted at her: “You can tell my kids why their dad killed himself.”

They then entered Golden Square where CCTV shows Alden grabbing Ms Eisma-Clinch by the hair and throat, pushing her against railings and forcing her to the ground.

As the pair get into the car and pull away, three police vehicles arrive and Alden takes off at high speed, racing across Union Street through a red light.

The red Citroen is followed along Crown Street by police at speed before it ploughs into concrete steps and strikes railings before striking a wall and turning onto its roof.

Following the crash, Alden was found to have 72 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood in his system. The legal limit is 50mg.

Giving evidence, Ms Eisma-Clinch told the jury she assumed she was going to die, claiming Alden told her: “My suicide note is ready and you’re coming with me.”

George ‘Brian’ Alden leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court in handcuffs. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Jury saw crash in ‘graphic technicolour’

As he was cross-examined by fiscal depute Alan Townsend, Alden conceded on a number of occasions that he “could be an a******”” and an “aggressive person” but maintained that he was “fundamentally a good person”.

During speeches to the jury, Mr Townsend described Alden as a man wracked with “jealousy, insecurities and self-loathing”.

He told the jury they had seen the crash for themselves in “graphic technicolour” during the trial and urged them to convict Alden.

Alden’s defence solicitor, Graham Robertson KC, pointed jurors to the crash investigation report, which concluded that Alden was “solely responsible” for the collision. 

However, it also found that the crash was caused by “a steering overcorrection” which “led to the vehicle oversteering, resulting in a full loss of control”.

Mr Robertson reiterated that all three crash investigators who completed the report “concluded that the car was basically going too fast” and that that was what “caused the collision”.

Following the jury’s verdict, Sheriff Wallace deferred sentence on Alden until January 15 next year in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Explainer on locking down tech devices given to kids at Christmas Picture shows; Illustation of christmas need for device privacy controls. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Keeping kids safe online: How to set up parental controls for their new tech…
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
'Sinister' sex attacker has no memory of Highland hotel room assault
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An Aberdeenshire man has been convicted of 18 sickening offences against women, including rape and child sexual assault. Cameron Gardner, 32, was remanded after trial at the High Court in Dundee after a jury found him guilty of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault on multiple occasions between June 2012 and May 2021 Picture shows; Cameron Gardner was convicted and remanded at the High Court in Dundee. The High Court in Dundee. Supplied by Paul Malik/DC Thomson Date; 24/11/2023
Former Aberdeenshire soldier gets 11 years for raping women and sexually assaulting child
Marek Brzozowski has admitted possessing a box of bullets without a firearms licence. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man caught with Winchester bullets forgot he had them
A police officer at the scene of the Crown Street crash
Crown Street horror crash driver denies trying to kill his ex-girlfriend in collision
Colin Adamson with his two children, Evan and Gillian, in 1982.
New probe into 1983 murder of Aberchirder man found in burned-out car in Germany
Marischal College, at the east end of Aberdeen city centre, is council headquarters. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Aberdeen City Council employee accused of embezzling more than £1 million
Exterior of Buckie High School.
Teen, 15, charged after police called twice to Buckie High School within an hour
A bag of cocaine
Detectives felt effects of cocaine after Aberdeen dealer hurled block of powder and it…
A Google Street View image of Merlewood Road, near to the junction with Drummond Crescent.
Men in court accused of seriously injuring pensioner in violent Inverness carjacking