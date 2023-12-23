Snow and ice cause travel chaos across the Highlands ahead of Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow and ice cause travel chaos across the Highlands ahead of Christmas

Road closures, cancelled flights and delayed trains are also causing disruption in Moray and Aberdeenshire.

By Ellie Milne
Chtristmas traffic on the A9 at Slochd summit between Caeebridge and Tomatic after the overnight falls of snow.Traffic further north however weren't so liucky with heavdy snow affecting roads in the Helmsdale area
Christmas traffic on the A9 at Slochd Summit on Saturday morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Challenging weather conditions across the Highlands are causing disruption for those travelling ahead of Christmas.

Snow and ice have hit the region hard overnight leading to public transport cancellations and difficult driving conditions.

Much of Moray and Aberdeenshire have also been impacted by the wintry weather.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been in place since Friday night with conditions expected to last until at least 3pm.

Police are warning motorists to avoid driving on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road between Sutherland and Caithness.

Conditions are particularly dangerous between Helmsdale and Dunbeath with no alternative routes available.

Slochd Summit sign
Cars were able to travel on the A9 at Slochd Summit after the overnight falls of snow but traffic further north in the Helmsdale area was not so lucky. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Travel disruption on A9 due to snow across Highlands

Earlier, a section of the A9 was closed in both directions near Golspie due to a two-vehicle crash.

Two people were taken to hospital following the incident which took place near Kirkton Cottages.

The road was closed for more than two hours.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Golspie around 10.50am. Two people were taken to hospital.”

The road is currently restricted in both directions at Tomich due to flooding on the carriageway near the Invergordon junction.

Traffic Scotland is advising motorists to approach with caution.

Police have also reported flooding at Bridge of Oich on the A82 which is being dealt with by officers and Transport Scotland.

Snow on A9
Snow fell on the A9 overnight. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Snow on the roads and extremely slippy conditions have also been reported on the A9 near Dunrobin Castle, between Brora and Helmsdale and at Berriedale Braes, as well as on the A835 at Leckmelm east of Ullapool.

The snow gates at Berriedale to Helmsdale are closed.

Residents have taken to social media to share photos of the snow which is causing difficult driving conditions on the roads, and share updates on the queues forming.

The A9 is also blocked near Dornoch junction due to a fallen tree.

Flights and trains cancelled

Passengers who were booked to fly from Aberdeen to Wick this morning are now facing a five-hour taxi journey north.

This afternoon’s flights to Aberdeen from Wick and Sumburgh have also been cancelled.

Eastern Airways have been contacted for comment.

The weather has also caused a number of train services to be delayed or cancelled throughout the day.

Trains are travelling at a reduced speed on the West Highland Line which will stay in place until tomorrow morning.

A speed restriction is also in place between Inverness and Beauly because of a land slip.

Journeys between Glasgow and Oban have been cancelled, as well as those between Elgin and Inverness.

Trains to and from Aberdeen may also be delayed or cancelled at the last minute.

More to follow.

