Snow and ice cause travel chaos across the Highlands ahead of Christmas

Challenging weather conditions across the Highlands are causing disruption for those travelling ahead of Christmas.

Snow and ice have hit the region hard overnight leading to public transport cancellations and difficult driving conditions.

Much of Moray and Aberdeenshire have also been impacted by the wintry weather.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been in place since Friday night with conditions expected to last until at least 3pm.

Police are warning motorists to avoid driving on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road between Sutherland and Caithness.

Conditions are particularly dangerous between Helmsdale and Dunbeath with no alternative routes available.

Earlier, a section of the A9 was closed in both directions near Golspie due to a two-vehicle crash.

Two people were taken to hospital following the incident which took place near Kirkton Cottages.

The road was closed for more than two hours.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Golspie around 10.50am. Two people were taken to hospital.”

The road is currently restricted in both directions at Tomich due to flooding on the carriageway near the Invergordon junction.

Traffic Scotland is advising motorists to approach with caution.

Police have also reported flooding at Bridge of Oich on the A82 which is being dealt with by officers and Transport Scotland.

Snow on the roads and extremely slippy conditions have also been reported on the A9 near Dunrobin Castle, between Brora and Helmsdale and at Berriedale Braes, as well as on the A835 at Leckmelm east of Ullapool.

The snow gates at Berriedale to Helmsdale are closed.

Residents have taken to social media to share photos of the snow which is causing difficult driving conditions on the roads, and share updates on the queues forming.

The A9 is also blocked near Dornoch junction due to a fallen tree.

Flights and trains cancelled

Passengers who were booked to fly from Aberdeen to Wick this morning are now facing a five-hour taxi journey north.

This afternoon’s flights to Aberdeen from Wick and Sumburgh have also been cancelled.

Eastern Airways have been contacted for comment.

The weather has also caused a number of train services to be delayed or cancelled throughout the day.

Trains are travelling at a reduced speed on the West Highland Line which will stay in place until tomorrow morning.

A speed restriction is also in place between Inverness and Beauly because of a land slip.

Journeys between Glasgow and Oban have been cancelled, as well as those between Elgin and Inverness.

Trains to and from Aberdeen may also be delayed or cancelled at the last minute.

