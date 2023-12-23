Aberdeen’s Premiership game against Dundee OFF

Aberdeen’s Premiership match with Dundee at Dens Park was postponed less than an hour before kick-off due to an unplayable goalmouth area.

Referee David Munro pulled the plug on the fixture with 51 minutes to the scheduled kick-off following a pitch inspection.

Many of the 3,000 strong travelling Aberdeen support had already arrived at Dens Park when confirmation of the postponement arrived.

The Dons were left frustrated as they were desperate to play the game.

Dundee also believed the pitch was playable.

Strong chance @DundeeFC v @AberdeenFC could be called off. Heavy rain. Trying to brush water off surface but looks like thankless tast.#aberdeenfc pic.twitter.com/pvGruVBzVA — Sean Wallace (@EESeanWallace) December 23, 2023

The issue was the goalmouth areas where the ball was not bouncing enough when dropped.

Dundee had been battered by heavy rain in the build up to the game.