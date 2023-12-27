Boxing Day tragedy as man collapses and dies in Highlands village

An elderly man has died after collapsing in Murkle on Boxing Day.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, rushed to Crown Square in the tiny Caithness village at 10:20pm last night.

A 93-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy is understood to be a medical matter and is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.20pm on Tuesday, December 26, police were made aware of a medical matter in the Crown Square area of Murkle.

“Emergency services attended and a 93-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call on December 26 to attend an incident in Murkle, Highlands.

“Two ambulances and HM Coastguard were dispatched to the scene.”