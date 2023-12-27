Frustrated passengers left stranded at Stonehaven train station for seven hours during Storm Gerrit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frustrated passengers left stranded at Stonehaven train station for seven hours during Storm Gerrit

Group were stuck at the Aberdeenshire stop as they waited for a replacement bus after the service was cancelled mid-journey.

By Derry Alldritt
One passenger decided to sleep on the train while others, such as Niall Atkinson, waited outside the station.
Rail passengers have expressed their frustration after being stuck at Stonehaven station for seven hours.

The group were stuck in the Aberdeenshire town after their Aberdeen to Edinburgh train was axed mid-journey.

The service was cancelled due to Storm Gerrit, leaving passengers stranded and ‘grumpy’.

The train stopped at the Stonehaven station at around 11:00am, with passengers left in limbo for two hours before being told they would have to board a replacement bus service to continue their journey.

The bus to replace the Scotrail service finally showed up just after 18:00.

Niall Atkinson, 32, waits outside Stonehaven station with other stranded passengers.

London trip in jeopardy

Niall Atkinson, 32, was in the north-east visiting his parents for Christmas.

He had planned to get back to London for work the next day but said he was losing hope.

He said: We got stopped because the track was unsafe in one direction and flooded in the other.

“I’m trying to get to back to London for work but I don’t even know if I’ll get to Edinburgh at this point.”

The 32-year-old said they had been provided some food and water by the Scotrail and passengers had taken it up themselves to go and get more.

He continued: “People have been doing runs to the shop for food.

“Someone turned up in a car at one point and offered to take passengers for food.”

Passengers flock to the bus after waiting at Stonehaven station for seven hours.

Passengers given wrong information

Jane and Robert Mccue from Beaconsfield were trying to get back to London after visiting the Granite City.

She said the ScotRail staff on the ground were ‘charming’ but kept being fed the wrong information to pass on the the passengers

Jane said the messages were inconsistent with the group being told they’d be boarding a bus ‘in 40 minutes’ to then be told there would be ‘no bus at all’.

Robert answered with the one word quote: “Grumpy”.

The group were told there would be a bus at 17:15 before a bus finally arrived just after 18:00.

The rail replacement bus arrived at 18:00.

Scotrail was contacted for comment.

Storm Gerrit causes chaos

The news comes after a day of chaos in the north and north-east due to extreme winds and heavy rain.

Travellers faced severe disruption with roads closed, ferries and flights cancelled due to snow, flooding and high winds leading to fallen trees.

Bin collections in Aberdeenshire have also been affected.

All trains cancelled, several roads closed and drivers stuck for hours in snow on A9 as Storm Gerrit blasts north and north-east

