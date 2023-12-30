Drugs seized following police raid at popular Oban pub

A quantity of drugs has been recovered following a police raid in Oban.

The incident took place at Combie Street around 7pm yesterday, Friday, December 29.

Officers raided the Lochavullin Bar, a well-known pub in the area.

‘Enquiries are ongoing’ following police raid in Oban

A Police spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Friday, 29 December, 2023, officers from Oban CID executed a search warrant at an address in the Combie Street area of Oban.

“A quantity of drugs were recovered and enquiries are ongoing.”