Oban man dies in quad bike accident on New Year’s Day

The 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened in the Glencruitten area.

By Bailey Moreton
The 58-year-old sadly died following the incident on New Year's Day

A man has died following a quad bike accident in Oban on New Year’s Day.

Police confirmed that officers attended the Glencruitten area, on the outskirts of the town, at around 10.25am on January 1 after receiving a report of a man being injured.

Sadly, the 58-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports were that the incident happened near the Achnalarig Riding Stables, on the outskirts of the Argyll town.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said in an email: “We were made aware of a 58-year-old man injured in an incident involving an all-terrain vehicle in the Glencruitten area of Oban around 10.25am on Monday, January 1, 2024.”

The police spokesperson continued: “Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed that a crew from Oban also attended the scene, but said it was a police incident.

Emergency services attending incident at Achnalarig Stables in Oban

Conversation