‘He is in deep pain’: Aberdeen Imam loses 30 family members in 24 hours during bombing of Gaza

The Imam of Aberdeen’s mosque has lost 30 family members during Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

The Muslim community in Aberdeen say they feel “hopeless” as they give their support to Ibrahim Alwawi and his wife, who lost several direct relatives – including many children – in just 24 hours as attacks reigned in the lead-up to New Year.

Yasmin Mahdi, an active member of the Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre (AMIC) and the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, told the P&J the Imam is “in very deep pain”.

The 38-year-old explained: “This is deeply personal to him – he is in a place of very deep pain right now.

“Along with the deep personal pain, he has to carry on and continue his role of being there for the community. Despite how personal this issue is to him, he has been attending the mosque and his duties and doing his best.

“It’s a horrible time for him.”

Community feel ‘hopeless’ as Aberdeen Imam loses 30 family members in Gaza

Mrs Mahdi said there is a feeling of hopelessness in the community.

“People are just in very deep pain and there is a feeling of hopelessness, as we don’t see what the world is doing to stop this,” she said.

She continued: “There is a real feeling of sadness as we can see our children in the children in Gaza.

“We are campaigning for a ceasefire. People are now starving so if they don’t die in the bombing, they would die of starvation.”

The 38-year-old Egyptian, who has lived in Aberdeen for 20 years, explained the current bombing of Gaza as the “most vicious in years”.

She added: “It has intensified during Christmas and New Year.”

Aberdeen Mosque thanks for ‘support shown’ to Aberdeen Imam

The Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre confirmed the news online, saying all “duas and prayers” were with Imam Ibrahim and his family at this difficult time.

A statement said: “He has lost many immediate family members in the Israeli bombing in the last 24 hours. In total over 30 persons in his and his wife’s immediate family have been murdered by occupying forces of Israel.”

AMIC also released a statement to the P&J in which they thank the community for the support shown.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone for the kind support shown to Imam Ibrahim, his family and all other Palestinians in Scotland and around the world at this difficult time. We pray that Allah (swt) brings ease to those injured and suffering, those who have lost family members and also those who have been displaced by the continued Israeli bombardment on a civilian population.

“Despite attempts in the general mainstream media to downplay what is happening in Palestine we feel that the general public is now able to see more clearly the genocidal and indiscriminate bombing that is taking place in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli Defence Force.

“We urge the government and local politicians to endorse a complete ceasefire to be implemented without delay.”