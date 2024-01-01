Emergency services attending incident at Achnalarig Stables in Oban

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Oban.

Police and the fire service are on the Achnalarig road at the riding stables, on the outskirts of the Argyll town.

At 4pm, the fire service arrived at the scene, with a backup vehicle.

It is believed the incident involved a quad bike.

One police officer is standing guard on the road beyond the stables.

An emergency medical helicopter landed at the helipad at Lorn and Islands Hospital shortly before 3.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Oban are dealing with an incident, but there are no further details at this time. ”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed that a crew from Oban was on the scene, but said it was a police incident.