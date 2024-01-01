Emergency services attending incident at Achnalarig Stables in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Emergency services attending incident at Achnalarig Stables in Oban

Police said they were dealing with an ongoing incident in Oban.

By Louise Glen
Breaking news image.
Image: DC Thomson.

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Oban.

Police and the fire service are on the Achnalarig road at the riding stables, on the outskirts of the Argyll town.

At 4pm, the fire service arrived at the scene, with a backup vehicle.

It is believed the incident involved a quad bike.

One police officer is standing guard on the road beyond the stables.

An emergency medical helicopter landed at the helipad at Lorn and Islands Hospital shortly before 3.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Oban are dealing with an incident, but there are no further details at this time. ”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed that a crew from Oban was on the scene, but said it was a police incident.

More from Highlands & Islands

An Cabar
Head torch saved fallen walker's life as rescuers fight 'atrocious' whiteout weather on An…
Inverness Hogmanay 2024 saw a huge crowd. Image: Paul Campbell.
Inverness revellers ring in 2024 with 'World's Largest Ceilidh'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Heather Thomson went missing 30 years ago this January. Shona Macleod asks where she went Picture shows; Heather Thomson / Shona Macleod / Hitlon Primary School Picture. N/a. Supplied by Supplied Date; Unknown
What happened to my best friend? Fresh plea on 30th anniversary of Inverness mum's…
police appeal
Pensioner killed in Shetland crash on Christmas Day named
Cairngorm MRT out on a rescue mission on December 30. Image: Cairngorm MRT.
Cairngorms climber lucky to be alive after being rescued during -2C snow blizzards and…
New tennants, Donald Mackay (left) and Stuart Forrester who hope to open the Rose Street Foundry bar early next year. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Four Inverness centre buildings that will get a new lease of life in 2024…
Drugs were recovered after a police raid in Oban's Combie Street. Google Maps
Drugs seized following police raid at popular Oban pub
Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac pictured in Largs.
Breakdowns, storms, and protests: One year of ferry disruption across the Western Isles
Police are appealing for information to trace the driver of the vehicle that hit the dog on Saltburn Road. Google Maps
Dog dies after being struck by vehicle in Easter Ross
Malcolm MacLeod
Nairn pensioner Malcolm MacLeod traced after "significant concern for welfare"